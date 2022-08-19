Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin traders holding long positions may expect BTC’s downfall to be short-lived
Its been quite a painful week for Bitcoin [BTC] holders as the markets crashed, undoing its upside since the second half of July. Leveraged positions have particularly been in the receiving end, as quite a large number of long positions were liquidated. Zooming out on Bitcoin’s price chart reveals how...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
deseret.com
Why are meme cryptos Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surging right now?
Feel free to insert whatever doggy-themed metaphor floats your boat but memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin had a tail-wagging weekend following a surge in retail investor interest that drove some of the biggest value increases in months. Emerging from the dog days of summer: Dogecoin is up over 12% in...
u.today
Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC that the crypto winter could last longer than 12 or 18 months. Investors should bundle up because crypto winter—the popular term for the industry’s periodic downturns—could last another 12 to 18 months, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
u.today
Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles
Motley Fool
Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?
After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Strong Ethereum Rally by End of 2022 – But There’s a Catch
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom is predicting a strong year-end performance for Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 210,600 Twitter followers that while he sees Ethereum rallying nearly 70% in Q4, he predicts rough days for ETH for the rest of Q3.
Benzinga
Dogecoin Daily: Price Goes Red As Fresh Trading Week Starts, Co-Creator Says He Has Just This Much Net Worth In Crypto
Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.9% lower at $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. DOGE was in the red even though other major coins were trading higher intraday as the global cryptocurrency market cap edged 0.8% higher to $1.02 trillion at press time. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame %...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin breakout possible as whales close in on sideways BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed strictly rangebound on Aug. 24 as buyers and sellers attempted to spark a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $21,500 at the Wall Street open. The pair had seen little action in the 24 hours prior, entering the fifth day of...
Benzinga
$43M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $43,425,092 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 18Gyi5ja8a7k1Xxf4r7VdnmGyZWye6FnCx. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
CoinTelegraph
Here’s why holding $20.8K will be critical in this week’s $1B Bitcoin options expiry
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 16.5% correction between Aug. 15 and Aug. 19 as it tested the $20,800 support. While the drop is startling, in reality, a $4,050 price difference is relatively insignificant, especially when one accounts for Bitcoin's 72% annualized volatility. Currently, the S&P 500’s volatility stands at 31%, which...
