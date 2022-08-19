ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano
deseret.com

Why are meme cryptos Shiba Inu and Dogecoin surging right now?

Feel free to insert whatever doggy-themed metaphor floats your boat but memecoins Shiba Inu and Dogecoin had a tail-wagging weekend following a surge in retail investor interest that drove some of the biggest value increases in months. Emerging from the dog days of summer: Dogecoin is up over 12% in...
u.today

Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
u.today

Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles

Motley Fool

Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?

After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Strong Ethereum Rally by End of 2022 – But There’s a Catch

The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom is predicting a strong year-end performance for Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 210,600 Twitter followers that while he sees Ethereum rallying nearly 70% in Q4, he predicts rough days for ETH for the rest of Q3.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin breakout possible as whales close in on sideways BTC price

Bitcoin (BTC) stayed strictly rangebound on Aug. 24 as buyers and sellers attempted to spark a breakout. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering near $21,500 at the Wall Street open. The pair had seen little action in the 24 hours prior, entering the fifth day of...
Benzinga

$43M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $43,425,092 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 18Gyi5ja8a7k1Xxf4r7VdnmGyZWye6FnCx. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major crypto currencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed. This fresh chill has descended amid fears that the market is heading for a crypto winter. Although at $21,800 Bitcoin is still some way off its June lows of under $19,000, volatility is once again wracking the market.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'

Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
