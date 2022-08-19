Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Asian shares fall on Fed worries after Wall Street sell-off
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia slid in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, but shares were little changed in Shanghai. The latest market...
Euro hits lowest level in two decades as energy crisis intensifies – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as euro falls further below parity against the US dollar
Comments / 0