A murder suspect turned himself in to police following a shooting that happened Friday in Lancaster.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One man is recovering after an argument led to gunfire in Lexington County. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said that the shooting happened on Saturday night at a home on Wild Bird Lane off of Fish Hatchery Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, the shooting was preceded by an argument but ended with an exchange of gunfire.
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a 19-year-old has turned himself in following a Sunday shooting on Barwick Road that left a man in critical condition. In a statement released on Monday afternoon, police said Rakim Da'Veon Wells was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail. Police...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of someone shot at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with an upper body wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital...
UPDATE, 6:50 P.M. – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, Anthony Burns has been charged with Murder, and there will be no bond. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities are on the scene of a death investigation at a residence in Evans after a 61-year-old man has died. According to authorities, the incident happened […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a Saturday night shooting in Lexington. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a man was shot during an exchange of gunfire at a home on Wild Bird Lane. Investigators say he was shot in the upper body...
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say a man has been flown to an area hospital for treatment following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Sumter. Sumter Police said they were called to Barwick Road around 2:30 p.m. to a shooting. They arrived to find a 43-year-old man inside his home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim has since been flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.
Investigators need your help in locating a man they said is wanted for a reckless conduct incident that occurred earlier this month on 2nd Avenue near Gordon Highway in South Augusta.
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at Barwick Road on Sunday afternoon. Officers say around 2:30 p.m. they found a 43-year-old man shot inside his home. The man was flown to a hospital for treatment, but his condition is unknown. Officers...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Patricia A. McCutcheon, 61, of Pelion as the victim of a head-on collision. The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Aug.19 on the 500 block of Old Charleston Road. According to Coroner Fisher, McCutcheon was traveling southbound...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Raekwon Cortez Ford, 25, of Columbia, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In late November 2019, several automobiles were broken into and various items stolen, including an iPhone. One of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators say one man is dead following a shooting that happened late Friday night off of Broad River Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Officers were called to 3315 Broad River Road, the address of the Widewater Square shopping area near St. Andrews Road, after receiving reports that someone had been shot.
FAIRFIELD, CO SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Winnsboro. According to Coroner Chris Hill, 21 year old Martez Ke’Montae Hughes, of Winnsboro, SC, was pronounced dead on Saturday August 20, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland. The coroner says Hill...
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Samuel DeWayne Jackson from Augusta, GA. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 61-year-old Donald Gross of Augusta, GA for Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Hephzibah, Ga (WJBF)- UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting at the […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are looking for a gray or silver car that they believe was involved in a road rage shooting on North Main Street late Thursday evening. Columbia Police believe the driver of the car, a Honda sedan with plastic on the windows, may have been the woman who shot a female victim around 6 p.m. that day.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Augusta. Investigators say on Saturday, August 20, at 2:44 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired and one down. When they arrived, a male victim, later identified as 29-year-old […]
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's help finding an armed suspect accused of robbing a convenience store of money and cigarettes early Sunday morning. According to the Irmo Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store located at 7701 Broad River Road in Irmo.
NEWBERRY – The Newberry City Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office obtained and executed a search warrant on Boundary Street after receiving information related to a recent shooting incident on Boundary Street and the complaint of drug activity at the residence. According to a release from...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified Mr. Sollie Keith Kenta Benjamin, 43, of Gaston as the victim of a recent house fire. The house fire occurred at the 200 block of Bent Tree Circle around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. According to...
