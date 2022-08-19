Read full article on original website
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
natureworldnews.com
Five Rescued As Orca Attack Sunk Their Sailboat Off Portugal Coast
A sailboat carrying five crew members was sunk by an orca attack several miles off the Portuguese coast. According to a Portuguese Navy statement, the sailboat was around six miles off the shore of Sines when the mammals attacked. The crew of five was saved by a nearby fishing boat...
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Acclaimed cancer expert feared dead after vanishing in Gulf of Mexico eight days ago
Hopes are fading of finding an acclaimed Florida cancer doctor and researcher who has been missing in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a week.Dr Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving Naples Bay Marina on 10 August on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea, officials said.Coast Guard officials said in a statement they located Dr Cross’s boat the next day floating 16 miles south of Sanibel Island, off the coast of Fort Myers. A two and a half day search of about 13,000 square miles of ocean using a Jayhawk helicopter, Hercules fixed wing aircraft and two patrol...
'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists
On the remote Southern coast of Papua New Guinea, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
natureworldnews.com
Video: Humpback Whale Caught on Camera Slamming Into Fishermen's Boat Off the Massachusetts Coast
A humpback whale went viral on social media after footage of it shows that it partially landed on a boat carrying several fishermen. The incident occurred off the coast of the town of Plymouth in Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday, July 24. The massive marine animal was believed to be chasing a school of fish when it jumped out of the water.
Phys.org
Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life
A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
A deep sea creature called the siphonophore is the longest animal ever discovered
A siphonophoreCredit: M. Youngbluth (NOAA); Public Domain Image. The longest animal ever recorded is from the deep sea. Marine scientists exploring the Ningaloo Canyons off the coast of Western Australia spotted the longest organism on record. It was found 625 meters beneath the sea.
Sea change: Crew returns home from trip that recovered 96 tons of plastic from the Pacific
AFTER A 45-DAY voyage around the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a Sausalito-based sailing cargo ship is finally docked back home. The 96 tons of plastic debris the crew picked up along the way serves as their souvenir. The journey was only part of the Bay Area nonprofit organization Ocean Voyages...
A Greenland shark, one of the longest-living animals on Earth, was caught near Belize
This was the first time a Greenland shark was reported in the western Caribbean, researchers said. This species of shark is typically found in the Arctic and thousands of feet below the ocean surface.
12-Ft. Sharks Hunt in Pack Near Famous New York Beach: See the Terrifying Clip
Beachgoers in New York had their day ruined when numerous 12-foot sharks were spotted near Fire Island. Onlookers were terrified when they spotted five giant sharks hunting in packs near the island. However, it wasn’t humans they were after— they had their sights set on a school of fish.
Tiny turtle in Australia pooped plastic for 6 days after zoo rescue
"No feces came out, just pure plastic," said a veterinary nurse at Taronga Zoo, Sydney. The WWF says that half of all marine turtles have eaten plastic.
Tree Hugger
Marine Biome: Types, Plants, and Wildlife
Oceans cover 70% of Earth's surface and contain 97% of its water. They are home to an estimated 2.21 million known eukaryote species (eukaryote encompassing all plants, animals, fungi, protists, and most algae), but that's only a glimpse of what's living in the sea. Experts predict that an astounding 91% of ocean life remains undiscovered still.
Phys.org
Research shows a step toward restoring sea urchins, the 'lawnmowers of reefs'
Coral reef ecosystems are severely threatened by pollution, disease, overharvesting and other factors. For thousands of years, long-spined sea urchins helped keep reefs intact. They eat seaweed, which can kill or seriously damage coral. Without coral, reefs suffer severe consequences, including diminished ability to support fish. In the mid-1980s, more...
US Navy’s camera-wielding dolphins reveal wild side of the sea-mammal
You won't see them hunt for underwater mines.
Are Mahi-Mahi Really A Type Of Dolphin?
Mahi-mahi, also known as dolphinfish, are a pretty common item found on restaurant menus throughout the U.S. Fishermen harvested more than 6.3 million pounds of mahi-mahi in 2020 in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico alone, according to NOAA Fisheries. The fish is also found in the Caribbean and in waters around Hawaii.
