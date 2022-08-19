Pullen Park Now Hiring for Seasonal and Year Round Roles

Pullen Park is now hiring Attractions Operations team members (18+) for both seasonal and extended employment.

Work at an amusement park, make lifelong memories for guests and become part of the Pullen Park legacy that has been in existence since 1887.

A minimum commitment of 2 shifts per week is required at a pay rate of $13 per hour. Opportunities for advancement exist in our leadership roles.

Contact the park at 919-996-6468 to set up a guaranteed interview.