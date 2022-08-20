Washington Commanders RB Antonio Gibson has been a solid starter the past 2 seasons. The 2nd pick of the 3rd round in the 2020 NFL Draft was named to the 2021 all-NFC team (by the Pro Football Writers of America) in his second season. Below, we look at Antonio Gibson’s 2022 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him.

