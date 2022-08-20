Read full article on original website
Man charged in murder of Cahokia Heights woman
An East St. Louis man is in custody for the April murder of a Cahokia Heights woman.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot, killed on porch in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Farlin at around 11:10 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene the man was found dead on a porch after suffering from gunshot wounds.
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
KMOV
1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two teens missing from New Athens, Illinois
NEW ATHENS, Ill. – Two 14-year-olds are missing Monday morning from New Athens, Illinois. Serina Ritter and Brayden Whaley have been missing since Sunday at 10:45 p.m. Serina is 5’02” and 110 pounds. Brayden is 5’10” and 135 pounds. The New Athens Police Department said...
4 people killed in separate shootings across St. Louis on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in separate shootings across the St. Louis area on Sunday. The first shooting happened at around 6:18 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue in north St. Louis. Police officers responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim in the street suffering from puncture wounds.
Man killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
A boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks claimed the life of a Byrnes Mill, Missouri man.
southernillinoisnow.com
Patoka man dies in side-by-side crash
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hunter Jolliff was driving the side-by-side when he apparently missed a curve in the 400 block of Gerrish Road south of Patoka, went through the roadside ditch where the side-by-side overturned, and then traveled out of the ditch and came to rest 40 feet out of the creek.
KMOV
Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
New Athens police report two missing teens
Two teens have gone missing from New Athens, Illinois, according to the local police department. At this point, police don’t suspect foul play, but ask anyone with information to contact them.
firefighternation.com
Company Upset About Firefighters’ Response Time for Madison (IL) Warehouse Fire
Aug. 19—An attorney for the metal recycling company that owns two warehouses that burned down in Madison last week says it took too long for firefighters to respond to the massive fire. “Everyone, everyone is concerned about why there was … this monstrous gap in time between the call...
Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
spotonillinois.com
Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery
EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
KMOV
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
KMOV
St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
Man shot in crossfire while taking a walk
A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.
