KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot, killed on porch in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Farlin at around 11:10 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene the man was found dead on a porch after suffering from gunshot wounds.
FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
KMOV

Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMOV

1 dead in north St. Louis shooting Monday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday afternoon. Few details have been released, but police told News 4 that a man was shot in the head around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Lee and Obear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
FOX2Now

Two teens missing from New Athens, Illinois

NEW ATHENS, Ill. – Two 14-year-olds are missing Monday morning from New Athens, Illinois. Serina Ritter and Brayden Whaley have been missing since Sunday at 10:45 p.m. Serina is 5’02” and 110 pounds. Brayden is 5’10” and 135 pounds. The New Athens Police Department said...
southernillinoisnow.com

Patoka man dies in side-by-side crash

A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hunter Jolliff was driving the side-by-side when he apparently missed a curve in the 400 block of Gerrish Road south of Patoka, went through the roadside ditch where the side-by-side overturned, and then traveled out of the ditch and came to rest 40 feet out of the creek.
KMOV

Suspects fired shots at officers as they led them on chase in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects are in custody, accused by officers of firing at them as they tried to flee after an attempted carjacking. Police tell News 4 that a 20-year-old man, 17-year-old boy and another suspect were involved in an attempted carjacking in the 1600 block of N. Kingshighway around 2:00 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to stop the suspects’ car, the three suspects fired shots at them as they fled. The three then led officers on a chase, police say, before they bailed from the car near the intersection of Wren and Theodore.
KOLR10 News

Deadly boat crash leaves three injured and one dead at Lake of the Ozarks

UPDATE: The driver of the boat — Roy Jackson, 63, of Edwards — was arrested Sunday, Aug. 21, around 2:10 p.m. on two charges: boating while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a vessel crash. Jackson was taken to the Camden County Jail. CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has […]
KMOV

Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
spotonillinois.com

Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
KMOV

St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
