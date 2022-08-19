Read full article on original website
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 530 PM MST. * At 435 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Downtown Mesa to Seville to near Magma to near Coolidge, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 152 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 154 and 178. US Highway 60 between mile markers 173 and 184. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City, La Palma, Tempe Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community and San Tan Village Mall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 02:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Arizona Gila River Near Gila River near Solomon affecting Graham County. For the Upper Gila...Gila River near Solomon, elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Gila River Near Gila River near Solomon. * WHEN...From early this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to approach agricultural fields. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:00 AM MST Wednesday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:00 AM MST Wednesday was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain below minor flood stage today. - Action stage is 19.0 feet. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 01:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-24 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
