sent-trib.com
BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
sent-trib.com
Body found in Maumee River
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg police and fire departments responded to a report of a body found in the Maumee River near the Maple Street boat docks at 2:25 p.m. on Monday. The body was an 88-year-old man whose identity is not being released at this time, according to a Perrysburg spokesperson.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Twp. truck to be at Firehouse Expo
LIME CITY — The Firehouse Expo will have a booth featuring the newest pickup truck that will be part of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department. Sound-off Signal corporate would like to take the truck to the Firehouse Expo in Columbus, said Tom Brice, fire chief, at last week’s Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting.
sent-trib.com
Eagle Point name saved from demolition
ROSSFORD – Current and future projects, both construction and demolition, received updates with plans for repair of concrete and drainage issues added to the calendar. City council on Aug. 8 received reports from the public works committee for both the Aug. 5 and July 7 meetings. Council has had an abbreviated summer schedule that delayed the discussion from the July meeting.
sent-trib.com
Pulling through the weekend
Gary Schyvinch, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, drives the International 1466 New Attitude tractor during the National Tractor Pulling Championships 9,300 lb. Super Farm Tractors division on Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds during the National Tractor Pulling Championships. Schyvinch finished in sixth place with a pull of 338.350 feet.
13abc.com
Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
Track damage forces band showcase cancellation
LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
hometownstations.com
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
sent-trib.com
BG councilmen to hold Ward 2 constituent meeting
Bowling Green Council members Jeff Dennis, at-large, and Joel O’Dorisio, Ward 2, will host a Ward 2 constituent meeting on Saturday at Grounds for Thought beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend. The purpose of this meeting will be to hear from residents about their priorities and...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-22-2022
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested after punching employee at mental health facility
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a man Friday evening after he reportedly assaulted an employee at a mental health residential facility. David Bustamante, 54, who was residing at the facility in the 800 block of North College St., was charged with assault and taken to the Wood County jail. Police...
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of August 22
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 22. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
themirrornewspaper.com
Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.
sent-trib.com
Owens healthcare students gain clinical access, including supervised direct patient care
Owens Community College and Blanchard Valley Health System have signed a formal agreement that expands clinical site access for tomorrow’s healthcare workers studying at Owens, including nurses and allied health professionals. The agreement calls for supervised access to direct patient care to provide clinical training and experience for Owens...
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Inspectors visited food trucks leading up to the fair. The following inspections were done Aug. 1. RoarE-Q LLC, 10232 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, had one critical offense, which was quaternary ammonium sanitizing solution at incorrect temperature, concentration, and/or water hardness. It was corrected during inspection. Simply D’Lish,...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man told to stay off school properties after students reported being ‘creeped out’
A Bowling Green man was told to no longer attend events at Bowling Green High School after several students reported being “creeped out” by his presence. Bowling Green police officers were patrolling the BGHS football game on Friday evening when school staff advised there was a suspicious man in the stands. Principal Dan Black told police the 38-year-old man was in the student section of the football stands.
WTOL-TV
Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
