Wyatt Milum was one of the top true freshmen offensive linemen in the country in 2021, earning first-year All-America honors from multiple media outlets. Adapting quite well to the college game in his first season, he was one of the few first-year linemen in the nation to earn extensive playing time in 2021, moving in at the right tackle spot to start eight games and put a hammerlock on the starting position. He performed so well, in fact, that he might have played himself out of a position.

15 HOURS AGO