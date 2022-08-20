Read full article on original website
Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
Heredia-Beltran Assists Score WVU Weekly Honors
After recording a pair of assists in the Mountaineers 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on Aug. 21, sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Heredia-Beltran helped West Virginia (1-0-1) earn...
Starting QB still in flux
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The biggest news to come out of West Virginia football coach Neal Brown’s Monday press conference was that there was no news at all to report on who would be his starting quarterback in the 105th renewal of the Backyard Brawl, just 10 days away in Pittsburgh.
Emma Romano
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport High School graduate Emma Romano, a freshman at the Universit…
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 8/22/22
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown didn't name a starting quarterback on Monday, but did detail several other decisions that will bear on playing time and starting roles in WVU's opener. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Wyatt Milum makes a move to left tackle
Wyatt Milum was one of the top true freshmen offensive linemen in the country in 2021, earning first-year All-America honors from multiple media outlets. Adapting quite well to the college game in his first season, he was one of the few first-year linemen in the nation to earn extensive playing time in 2021, moving in at the right tackle spot to start eight games and put a hammerlock on the starting position. He performed so well, in fact, that he might have played himself out of a position.
Nelson Jay Fogg
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Nelson Jay Fogg, 75, went Home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2022, surrounded by family and under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation. Nelson was born in Clarksburg on July 1, 1947, a son of the late...
Nurses preparing for the start of school in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With school about to start in Harrison County, personnel have already been hard at work in schools to prepare for the students to arrive. One group in particular that's making extensive preparations is the school nurses, with trainings being done this week before students arrive on Wednesday.
Former WVU basketball star Casey Mitchell's to remain jailed while fed magistrate judge mulls detention issue
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Former WVU basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell will remain jailed — probably at least until late next week — on an extradition request from Greek authorities who have him under indictment there on an accusation that he raped a Danish tourist 11 years ago.
Quarterback: Entrance of J.T. Daniels changes dynamics of WVU's QB spot
Quarterbacks – Matt Cavallaro (Sr.), J.T. Daniels (Jr.), Garrett Greene (Soph.), Jackson Crist (RFr.), Goose Crowder (RFr.), Jake Robbins (RFr.) Nicco Marchiol (Fr.) The Mountaineer quarterback position changed considerably in mid-April when J.T. Daniels transferred to West Virginia from Georgia.
Police rule death accidental
KINGWOOD — Preston Sheriff’s Deputies say a man whose body was found May 20 fell into the river. On May 20, the body of Thomas Earl Harris was found in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. It was learned that Harris was a resident of Oakland, Maryland, and a joint investigation between the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office was initiated.
Kenneth Paul 'K.P.' Goodnight
HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, departed this life August 21, 2022, at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934, at Macfarlan, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight.
Gmiter sees life through many different perspectives
West Virginia senior offensive lineman James Gmiter has seen a lot in his time in the Mountaineer program and from some very different perspectives. There’s the football angle, where he has played in 33 games at both guard positions after transitioning from the defensive line spot he started from as a 2018 freshman.
Continuing the build: Despite challenges, WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons continues efforts to improve programs, facilities
Since taking over as West Virginia University’s director of athletics in 2015, Shane Lyons has guided the Mountaineers through an uneven landscape. In particular, the past couple of years have had some huge challenges, many of those brought about by the Covid pandemic.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools welcomes students back for 2022-23 school year
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County students returned to school Monday, and local administrators are optimistic about teaching and engaging with the area’s youth throughout the 2022-23 school year. Across the county, students received syllabi, class schedules, seating charts and more, all preparing them for another year...
Running back: Tony Mathis looking to fill Leddie Brown's shoes
Running backs – Owen Chafin (Jr.), Tony Mathis (Soph.), Justin Johnson (Soph.), Markquan Rucker (RFr.), Jaylen Anderson (RFr.) West Virginia’s backfield is going through a transition in 2022, as last year’s starting quarterback, Jarret Doege, and running back, Leddie Brown, each has moved on.
Robert Lee Davis
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Lee Davis, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born at Salem on August 16, 1924, a son of the late Adrian and Bessie Flanigan Davis.
Deadline approaching to apply for Morgantown, West Virginia, Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Applications for the Civilian Police Review and Advisory Board are due to the City Clerk's office no later than 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Application forms can be obtained by calling the City Clerk's office at 304-284-7439 or by visiting the City of Morgantown's website.
'How to do school' is lesson for students' first week at Lewis County High School
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — School staff in Lewis County welcomed back students Monday. While some schools dove right in, Lewis County High School took a different approach by teaching students How to do School. Students spent the day, and will spend the week, learning the do’s and don’ts...
Mon Health Medical Center Auxiliary funds new Mon F.R.O.G. for patient transportation at Morgantown, West Virginia, facility
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Medical Center has recently unveiled the new Mon F.R.O.G., “Free Rides On Ground.” The Mon F.R.O.G. is a four-person golf cart designed to transport patients to and from their vehicles on the hospital campus. The Mon F.R.O.G. was purchased for...
