WVNews

Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
WVNews

Heredia-Beltran Assists Score WVU Weekly Honors

After recording a pair of assists in the Mountaineers 5-1 win over Saint Joseph’s on Aug. 21, sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Heredia-Beltran helped West Virginia (1-0-1) earn...
WVNews

Starting QB still in flux

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The biggest news to come out of West Virginia football coach Neal Brown’s Monday press conference was that there was no news at all to report on who would be his starting quarterback in the 105th renewal of the Backyard Brawl, just 10 days away in Pittsburgh.
WVNews

Emma Romano

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport High School graduate Emma Romano, a freshman at the Universit…
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown 8/22/22

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown didn't name a starting quarterback on Monday, but did detail several other decisions that will bear on playing time and starting roles in WVU's opener. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews

Wyatt Milum makes a move to left tackle

Wyatt Milum was one of the top true freshmen offensive linemen in the country in 2021, earning first-year All-America honors from multiple media outlets. Adapting quite well to the college game in his first season, he was one of the few first-year linemen in the nation to earn extensive playing time in 2021, moving in at the right tackle spot to start eight games and put a hammerlock on the starting position. He performed so well, in fact, that he might have played himself out of a position.
WVNews

Nelson Jay Fogg

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Nelson Jay Fogg, 75, went Home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2022, surrounded by family and under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation. Nelson was born in Clarksburg on July 1, 1947, a son of the late...
WVNews

Nurses preparing for the start of school in Harrison County, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With school about to start in Harrison County, personnel have already been hard at work in schools to prepare for the students to arrive. One group in particular that's making extensive preparations is the school nurses, with trainings being done this week before students arrive on Wednesday.
WVNews

Police rule death accidental

KINGWOOD — Preston Sheriff’s Deputies say a man whose body was found May 20 fell into the river. On May 20, the body of Thomas Earl Harris was found in the Cheat River near the George Washington Highway Bridge in Rowlesburg. It was learned that Harris was a resident of Oakland, Maryland, and a joint investigation between the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office was initiated.
OAKLAND, MD
WVNews

Kenneth Paul 'K.P.' Goodnight

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Kenneth Paul “K.P.” Goodnight, of Smithville, departed this life August 21, 2022, at Dover, OH. He was born Sept. 18, 1934, at Macfarlan, the son of the late Harry Clayton and Helen Marie Lemon Goodnight.
WVNews

Gmiter sees life through many different perspectives

West Virginia senior offensive lineman James Gmiter has seen a lot in his time in the Mountaineer program and from some very different perspectives. There’s the football angle, where he has played in 33 games at both guard positions after transitioning from the defensive line spot he started from as a 2018 freshman.
WVNews

Marion Co., West Virginia, Schools welcomes students back for 2022-23 school year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County students returned to school Monday, and local administrators are optimistic about teaching and engaging with the area’s youth throughout the 2022-23 school year. Across the county, students received syllabi, class schedules, seating charts and more, all preparing them for another year...
WVNews

Running back: Tony Mathis looking to fill Leddie Brown's shoes

Running backs – Owen Chafin (Jr.), Tony Mathis (Soph.), Justin Johnson (Soph.), Markquan Rucker (RFr.), Jaylen Anderson (RFr.) West Virginia’s backfield is going through a transition in 2022, as last year’s starting quarterback, Jarret Doege, and running back, Leddie Brown, each has moved on.
WVNews

Robert Lee Davis

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Lee Davis, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 98. He was born at Salem on August 16, 1924, a son of the late Adrian and Bessie Flanigan Davis.
WVNews

'How to do school' is lesson for students' first week at Lewis County High School

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — School staff in Lewis County welcomed back students Monday. While some schools dove right in, Lewis County High School took a different approach by teaching students How to do School. Students spent the day, and will spend the week, learning the do’s and don’ts...

