NBC Sports
Konnor McClain rallies to win U.S. all-around gymnastics title, fulfill promise
TAMPA — For years, Konnor McClain seemed destined to become the best gymnast in the country: medals and acclaim starting in elementary school, and that TV segment with Steve Harvey at age 11 where she set her sights on the 2024 Olympic all-around title. McClain fulfilled promise on Sunday,...
NBC Sports
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
AOL Corp
2 U.S. Gymnasts Just Made History at the National Championships & May Be Headed for the Olympics Again
Two familiar faces just made history at the 2022 USA Gymnastics National Championships, and we might be seeing them headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. Jordan Chiles, 21, and Jade Carey, 22, who both competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a part of the U.S. women's gymnastics team, each made their return at this summer's National Championships. And while this may seem unsurprising, considering both just competed last summer in the Olympics, the two actually made history as the first U.S. Olympic female gymnasts to follow a season of NCAA college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, as noted by NBC Sports.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News
William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Ronda Rousey's Best Swimsuit Photos
Legendary MMA star turned wrestler Ronda Rousey is as intimidating as they come inside of a fighting ring. Rousey, one of the most-accomplished UFC stars in recent memory, has also shown off her fighting skills and athletic ability for the WWE. But that's not all Rousey can do. Rousey, an...
Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System
Jon Rahm isn't a fan of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos
Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
FitnessVolt.com
Powerlifter Amanda Lawrence Pulls a Massive 250-kg (551-lb) Paused Deadlift PR
Despite being only 25 years old, Amanda Lawrence has placed herself amongst the biggest names in powerlifting. She did so by scoring and defending her IPF World Champion titles, as well as setting World Records in the process. Among those records, Amanda’s deadlift is arguably her most impressive, as she is capable of pulling some amazing weights. In addition to completing huge lifts in competition, Amanda must also demonstrate her strength and power during training by undertaking similar feats of strength. It was exactly this situation that led Lawrence to turn to Instagram on August 20th to announce her new 250-kilogram (551-pound) paused deadlift PR.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race
Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
It's go time in the Cup Series chase. NASCAR's Cup Series is set to hold one of the final races of its regular season on Sunday afternoon. 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is set to go on Sunday afternoon. "Sirius business. Tune in," he wrote. The Cup Series race is...
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Legendary Golf Champion Reportedly Died On Friday
A legendary golf major champion and course designer reportedly died on Friday. Tom Weiskopf, the winner of the 1973 Open Championship, reportedly died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 79 on Friday. Golf Digest confirmed the news. "Tom Weiskopf, winner of the 1973 Open Championship, whose talents translated from...
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Look: Photo Of Ohio State Freshman Is Going Viral Today
Ohio State football players are built different. The Buckeyes routinely bring in the elite of the elite in the football world, with Ryan Day recruiting the top high school players to Columbus, Ohio on an annual basis. Every once in a while, though, an Ohio State football freshman stands out...
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Legendary NBA Star Going To Russia To Help Brittney Griner
A legendary NBA star turned pop culture figure is going to Russia to help bring Brittney Griner home. Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he's heading to Russia to help the WNBA star. Griner, who has been in Russian custody since early 2022, was sentenced to nine years in...
