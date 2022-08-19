Read full article on original website
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Fed to slow to 50 bps hike in September; recession worries grow: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak.
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
JPMorgan's long-time bull says now is the time to sell stocks to buy commodities after recent recovery
Investors should take advantage of the recent rally in stocks by trimming the equity exposure and buying commodities, according to JPMorgan. Long-time bull Marko Kolanovic said the decline in commodity prices is worth buying as markets see less risk of a recession. Kolanovic is still bullish on stocks in the...
The stock market is on the verge of flashing a sell signal that could lead to a swift 7% decline, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says
The stock market is likely to flash a technical sell signal that could lead to more downside ahead, according to Fairlead Strategies. A loss of momentum in stocks means the S&P 500 could fall 7% to its 50-day moving average, Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. "If these indications unfold at today's...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin traders holding long positions may expect BTC’s downfall to be short-lived
Its been quite a painful week for Bitcoin [BTC] holders as the markets crashed, undoing its upside since the second half of July. Leveraged positions have particularly been in the receiving end, as quite a large number of long positions were liquidated. Zooming out on Bitcoin’s price chart reveals how...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
FOXBusiness
Fed minutes reveal interest rates could remain ‘restrictive’ for some time
The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its most recent July meeting, which showed that it will likely need to continue raising rates as inflation remains high. "In light of elevated inflation and the upside risks to the outlook for inflation, participants remarked that moving to a restrictive stance of the policy rate in the near term would also be appropriate from a risk-management perspective because it would better position the committee to raise the policy rate further, to appropriately restrictive levels, if inflation were to run higher than expected," the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting stated.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K
Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
CNBC
Wages are now the hottest inflation signal. Here's what that means for the Federal Reserve and the markets
The Federal Reserve noted in its recent FOMC minutes that wage growth and job conditions remain strong, but there are some signs that the labor market is softening. That's a view that many economists share, saying that even though the latest nonfarm payrolls report blew out expectations, other data presents a picture of the labor economy moving closer to equilibrium.
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
The dollar jumps against the yuan by the most in 3 months after data shows China's economy is sputtering
The dollar was on track for its biggest one-day rise against China's yuan for three months on Monday. The offshore yuan tumbled after data showed China's economy sputtered in July and the central bank cut interest rates. Chinese growth is slowing as the economy grapples with a property crisis and...
FOXBusiness
Higher-income earners visit food banks and shop at Walmart as food inflation rises
Historically high inflation continues to affect Americans of all backgrounds including high-income individuals and families who have been driven to Walmart, food banks, and thrift stores as a result of the skyrocketing cost of groceries and goods. During a call with investors regarding the company's second-quarter earnings results this week,...
biztoc.com
European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
TechCrunch
Manchin’s ultimatum may turn the US into a battery powerhouse
That was the gist of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s discussions with the automotive industry regarding EV tax credits. Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, had grown increasingly concerned about China’s dominance of the lithium-ion battery market, and he told car companies that they needed to move vast swaths of the global battery supply chain out of China.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
