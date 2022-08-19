ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kogt.com

Football is Back on KOGT.com

The 2022 High School Football season will begin with a bang on KOGT.com with four games in nine days. Game One will be the LCM Bears opening on the road, Thursday, August 25, at BISD Stadium in Beaumont against Hardin-Jefferson. Then on Friday we’ll be live in Orangefield for the Bobcats and Bridge City.
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orangefield, TX
Orangefield, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
kjas.com

Kirbyville Elementary locked down prior to nearby warrant execution

Kirbyville CISD advised parents on Friday afternoon that Kirbyville Elementary School would be on a brief lockdown status as law enforcement officers conducted an operation nearby. KJAS News has been unable to reach anyone with either the Kirbyville Police Department or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, but we have learned...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kogt.com

Beth Sherrod Patten

In loving memory of the most beautiful woman and child of God, Beth Sherrod Patten. Born on August 26th, 1959 and joined Jesus’ open arms on August 18th, 2022. Beth passed on peacefully in her home, free of all pain. She is survived by her loving husband of 20...
VIDOR, TX
Texas Monthly

The Blind Sculptor From Beaumont Who Broke the Mold

Many of the stories we tell on Texas Country Reporter fall into certain categories. While each tale is unique (because all people are unique), there are commonalities between them. One of my favorite kind of story is how people overcome obstacles in life. It’s odd that I am attracted to...
BEAUMONT, TX
nomadlawyer.org

Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Jeffery Mac

The Case That Inspired An Award-Winning Movie

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(Miguel Salazar/Bogota Post) On November 10th, 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hit the theaters. The movie tells the story of a mother who is living the personal hell of not knowing who killed her daughter. To push the police toward taking action, she starts a billboard campaign highlighting her daughter’s murder and the police inaction. Now, in her case, those bold moves paid off in the end.
VIDOR, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Family entertainment center to be built at former site of Stine Lumber store

Construction is underway on a family entertainment complex at the former site of Stine Lumber on Country Club Road. The 35,000 square-foot complex will be the new location for Lake Area Adventures, a recreation and entertainment company that is currently located at 5959 Common St. The multi-faceted entertainment complex will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beaumontcvb.com

Family Fit Activities in Beaumont

Sometimes, you just need a break. Whether it's school or work, everyone of all ages deserves to take some time off to have fun and let loose! What better way to do it than an outing for some amazing family fun around Beaumont? There are all kinds of exciting and special activities to choose from.
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Highschool#Oisd#Asia Tran#Gracie Cross#Walmart Giving
KPLC TV

Groves man accused of opening fire at Beaumont nightclub

Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A Groves man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a Beaumont nightclub, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police say officers responded to a call about a man shooting in the parking lot of the Sawdust Saloon on Fannett Rd. around 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Jasper takes on Many in Friday night scrimmage

On Meet the Bulldogs night the Dawgs hosted the Many Tigers from Louisiana in their final scrimmage before the start of the high school football season on Friday, August 26th. The scrimmage was spirited and a contrast in styles on offense and tough defenses for both schools. The scrimmage began...
JASPER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
kogt.com

Lady Pirates Win Friday

The Deweyville Lady Pirates swept WOS 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 Friday night at Pirate Gym. For the LP’s, Presley Clark 5 assists, 4 aces, 5 kills; Jillian Thompson 8 assists, 3 aces, 7 kills. Haylee Summers 7 kills; Ava Henson 5 digs 2 kills.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
kogt.com

Two Shot In Silsbee

Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
SILSBEE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Dogs find skull near Hull home

A Hull resident called authorities on Friday to report that his dog had found a skull near his home on CR 2048 off FM 834, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO investigators located an area under a trampoline in the front...
HULL, TX
KPLC TV

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy