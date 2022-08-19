Read full article on original website
East Chambers High School one of last in Southeast Texas to start classes this week
WINNIE, Texas — Students in the East Chambers and Newton school districts were among the very last in Southeast Texas to go back to school this week when their classes began Thursday morning. The hallways at East Chambers High School in Winnie were flooded with smiling students and school...
kogt.com
Football is Back on KOGT.com
The 2022 High School Football season will begin with a bang on KOGT.com with four games in nine days. Game One will be the LCM Bears opening on the road, Thursday, August 25, at BISD Stadium in Beaumont against Hardin-Jefferson. Then on Friday we’ll be live in Orangefield for the Bobcats and Bridge City.
Port Arthur News
Entergy Texas President & CEO shares why it’s important to speak with Port Arthur interests firsthand
A packed house of Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce members and guests are expected Tuesday at Bob Bowers Civic Center for a luncheon headlined by Entergy Texas President & CEO Eli Viamontes and Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. The Chamber Membership Luncheon is scheduled from 11 a.m....
Orange Leader
Orange County coaching records since 1977, area has had some super coaches
It’s that time of year when everyone is starting to turn their focus on the upcoming high school football season. Former Orange County football players will always remember their head coach and what they meant to them. So here is a flashback from some glory days that local fans...
kjas.com
Kirbyville Elementary locked down prior to nearby warrant execution
Kirbyville CISD advised parents on Friday afternoon that Kirbyville Elementary School would be on a brief lockdown status as law enforcement officers conducted an operation nearby. KJAS News has been unable to reach anyone with either the Kirbyville Police Department or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, but we have learned...
kogt.com
Beth Sherrod Patten
In loving memory of the most beautiful woman and child of God, Beth Sherrod Patten. Born on August 26th, 1959 and joined Jesus’ open arms on August 18th, 2022. Beth passed on peacefully in her home, free of all pain. She is survived by her loving husband of 20...
Texas Monthly
The Blind Sculptor From Beaumont Who Broke the Mold
Many of the stories we tell on Texas Country Reporter fall into certain categories. While each tale is unique (because all people are unique), there are commonalities between them. One of my favorite kind of story is how people overcome obstacles in life. It’s odd that I am attracted to...
nomadlawyer.org
Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
The Case That Inspired An Award-Winning Movie
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(Miguel Salazar/Bogota Post) On November 10th, 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hit the theaters. The movie tells the story of a mother who is living the personal hell of not knowing who killed her daughter. To push the police toward taking action, she starts a billboard campaign highlighting her daughter’s murder and the police inaction. Now, in her case, those bold moves paid off in the end.
Lake Charles American Press
Family entertainment center to be built at former site of Stine Lumber store
Construction is underway on a family entertainment complex at the former site of Stine Lumber on Country Club Road. The 35,000 square-foot complex will be the new location for Lake Area Adventures, a recreation and entertainment company that is currently located at 5959 Common St. The multi-faceted entertainment complex will...
beaumontcvb.com
Family Fit Activities in Beaumont
Sometimes, you just need a break. Whether it's school or work, everyone of all ages deserves to take some time off to have fun and let loose! What better way to do it than an outing for some amazing family fun around Beaumont? There are all kinds of exciting and special activities to choose from.
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
KPLC TV
Groves man accused of opening fire at Beaumont nightclub
Beaumont, TX (KPLC) - A Groves man has been arrested following a shooting incident at a Beaumont nightclub, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Police say officers responded to a call about a man shooting in the parking lot of the Sawdust Saloon on Fannett Rd. around 2:08 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.
Hardin County set to receive $23.8M in federal funds for flood control, drainage projects
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County officials hope a multi-million dollar federal grant will improve the lives of not only area community members, but also all Southeast Texans. Hardin County may soon receive $23.8 million through the Texas General Land Office Community Development Block Grant - Mitigation Program, Judge...
kjas.com
Jasper takes on Many in Friday night scrimmage
On Meet the Bulldogs night the Dawgs hosted the Many Tigers from Louisiana in their final scrimmage before the start of the high school football season on Friday, August 26th. The scrimmage was spirited and a contrast in styles on offense and tough defenses for both schools. The scrimmage began...
Orange Leader
Former West Orange-Stark star K.J. Miller talks about preseason college all-American honor
BELTON — Looking to finish off a wonderful run as a Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusader, former West Orange-Stark standout K.J. Miller was named to the D3football.com Preseason All-America Team this week. Miller, a senior return specialist and slot back, earned three all-America awards last season as the Cru went on...
kogt.com
Lady Pirates Win Friday
The Deweyville Lady Pirates swept WOS 25-9, 25-16, 25-11 Friday night at Pirate Gym. For the LP’s, Presley Clark 5 assists, 4 aces, 5 kills; Jillian Thompson 8 assists, 3 aces, 7 kills. Haylee Summers 7 kills; Ava Henson 5 digs 2 kills.
kogt.com
Two Shot In Silsbee
Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dogs find skull near Hull home
A Hull resident called authorities on Friday to report that his dog had found a skull near his home on CR 2048 off FM 834, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO investigators located an area under a trampoline in the front...
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
