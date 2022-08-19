ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Trooper transported to hospital after car crashes into his cruiser

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash happened on a South Florida Highway. A driver fell asleep and smashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car. It happened northbound on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday morning. The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Boat stranded on 874 Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aventura, FL
Government
City
Aventura, FL
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

30 Years After Andrew: Preparing for a Storm

(WSVN) - In the days after andrew … People were desperate for a place to live, food to eat and help in general. The storm’s 30th anniversary is a good reminder why planning to take care of your family is so important. Here’s 7’s Craig Stevens.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Ne 207th St#Northeast 207th Street#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Woman vandalizes Surfside Memorial in Miami

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Surfside memorial has been vandalized. A woman damaged a banner honoring the victims of the Surfside collapse. Police said the mentally ill woman cut the banner hanging from a fence facing Collins Avenue. The memorial displayed the names of each victim. The woman who vandalized...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSVN-TV

Detention deputy arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs while on the job in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detention deputy has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs behind bars. On Tuesday, 21-year-old Victoria Campos-Marquetti was arrested and charged with possessing oxycodone with intent to deliver, unlawful compensation, and committing a second-degree felony while armed. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man accused of groping 10-year-old to remain in jail

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of being a mall groper will remain in jail without bail. Forty-two-year-old Julian Lambert was in court, Tuesday. This all comes after police said Lambert pulled down his pants then groped a 10-year-old girl at a mall. It happened at...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Procession held for fallen FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple agencies came together to mourn the tragic loss of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez. A processional escort was held for Perez from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, Sunday afternoon. Perez, a retired assistant chief...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Homeless Mother of 6

After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy