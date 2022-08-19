Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can GoAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A MurderJeffery MacMiami, FL
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
Trooper transported to hospital after car crashes into his cruiser
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash happened on a South Florida Highway. A driver fell asleep and smashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car. It happened northbound on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday morning. The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
2 police officers transported to hospital after responding to armed man
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was gathered outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital after two officers were injured in the line of duty. Miami-Dade Police said this incident happened in the area of 300 Northwest 157th Street around 1 a.m., Wednesday. Police responded to an armed adult...
Officials gather in Homestead to remember the impact Hurricane Andrew caused 30 years ago
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - 30 years ago today, South Florida braced for impact with Hurricane Andrew on the horizon. Officials with the Division of Emergency Management reminded people that 30 years ago, they should have been evacuating since Hurricane Andrew was a threat, Tuesday. Since Hurricane Andrew was the first...
30 Years After Andrew: Preparing for a Storm
(WSVN) - In the days after andrew … People were desperate for a place to live, food to eat and help in general. The storm’s 30th anniversary is a good reminder why planning to take care of your family is so important. Here’s 7’s Craig Stevens.
Funeral for fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry to be held at LoanDepot Park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Mourners are preparing to say a final farewell to a fallen police officer. Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echaverry will be laid to rest, Wednesday. The 29-year-old died last week after he was shot while chasing an armed robber in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. His funeral will...
Gathering held for 5 young victims of 826 crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tribute will be held for a group of teens whose lives were cut short because of a man police have called a reckless driver. On Tuesday evening, family and friends of the victims were seen at the Hammocks Community Park as a memorial was placed in their honor.
Palmetto Senior High student airlifted to hospital after jumping from third floor
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palmetto Senior High School student was airlifted to the hospital after reportedly jumping from the school’s third floor. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call at around 8 a.m. about a possible fall at the school, at 7431 SW 120th St., Tuesday.
Cellphone video shows MDPD officers blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband who was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital said two Miami-Dade Police officers refused to get out of the way. Cellphone video caught the confrontation between the officers and the couple. On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video. On...
Woman vandalizes Surfside Memorial in Miami
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Surfside memorial has been vandalized. A woman damaged a banner honoring the victims of the Surfside collapse. Police said the mentally ill woman cut the banner hanging from a fence facing Collins Avenue. The memorial displayed the names of each victim. The woman who vandalized...
37-year-old vintage boutique ‘Miami Twice’ robbed of $400,000 in merchandise in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boutique was robbed, and it’s said to have been a pricey steal, as the crafty crooks made off with nearly half a million dollars worth of merchandise. Now, the owner is hoping someone can help track them down. Surveillance video shows...
Tributes pour in for friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved has multiple traffic violations
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center honored on its 30th anniversary
MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a lifesaving celebration at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The Ryder Trauma Center honored it’s 30th anniversary, Tuesday. Some who have been treated there, returned to thank doctors, nurses and support staff who have helped in their recovery. “We were here for some time, so you...
Tributes pour in for 5 friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved had license suspended in 2014
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
Detention deputy arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs while on the job in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detention deputy has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs behind bars. On Tuesday, 21-year-old Victoria Campos-Marquetti was arrested and charged with possessing oxycodone with intent to deliver, unlawful compensation, and committing a second-degree felony while armed. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office,...
Man accused of groping 10-year-old to remain in jail
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of being a mall groper will remain in jail without bail. Forty-two-year-old Julian Lambert was in court, Tuesday. This all comes after police said Lambert pulled down his pants then groped a 10-year-old girl at a mall. It happened at...
Miami Police officer charged with DUI and cocaine possession amid internal probe apologizes after bonding out
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer who finds himself on the wrong side of the law has apologized for his alleged actions outside of a Brickell restaurant involving his marked cruiser. 7News cameras captured Miami Police Officer Jeffrey Jose Marcano as he walked out of...
Procession held for fallen FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple agencies came together to mourn the tragic loss of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez. A processional escort was held for Perez from HCA Florida Kendall Hospital to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, Sunday afternoon. Perez, a retired assistant chief...
BSO searching for 30-year-old man who went missing in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Deerfield Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Louivens Narcisse was last seen along the 4700 block of Northeast Second Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Saturday. He...
Homeless Mother of 6
After fleeing domestic violence, a mother and her six children have been homeless, sleeping anywhere from their car, to a tent on the beach. When she reached out to homeless shelters she was told they were full so she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. The kids were looking...
