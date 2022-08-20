ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KEKB

nbc11news.com

Body found in Columbine Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
99.9 KEKB

Photos Capture Thieves In Action In Grand Junction Liquor Store Theft

The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to identify four individuals involved in a recent theft at a local liquor store. Apparently, the key to a successful shoplifting caper is wearing a mask - and some baggy pants. In the video, you can see four individuals working together to pull off the liquor heist along with the guy who takes an item off the shelf and shoves it down his pants.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Collbran Colorado Cemetery With Memorials Dating Back to 1837

The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Cedar Crest Cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800s. This site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, consisting of the Egalite, Cedar Crest, and...
KJCT8

Update: I-70 is back open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale

The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails. There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The...
ESPN Western Colorado

When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?

It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction High School Shelters in Place; Central High School Receives Threat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It has been an unfortunate start to the school year for District 51. Only two weeks in and already there have been three incidents involving gun facsimiles. Grand Junction High School was the latest to go under a shelter in place, after a student found a gun an alerted authorities. The shelter in place lasted about 8 minutes Friday morning (August 19), until the school resource officer on duty gave the all clear. The witness who found the gun and a suspect were questioned by police–and the suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.
ESPN Western Colorado

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
99.9 KEKB

The Perfect Speed Limit For Grand Junction’s Riverside Parkway

Have you driven Grand Junction, Colorado's awesome Riverside Parkway? While a valuable resource for motorists in the valley, it seems as though the speed limit is a matter of opinion. For the bulk of the Riverside Parkway, the posted speed limit is 40 MPH. I typically find myself doing 45,...
nbc11news.com

Temperatures on another warming trend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again, have targeted the higher elevations. We have remained mostly dry for the valleys but not ruling out a brief passing shower for the evening into the nighttime hours. For our mountains, storms will start dissipating into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, low temperatures will stay the same as last night, reaching in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and mid-50s for Montrose, staying under partly cloudy skies.
ESPN Western Colorado

Tour Palisade Home with Pool + Amazing Views of Mt. Garfield

There are many perks to living in Palisade, Colorado. Palisade is famous for its peaches, orchards, vineyards, wine, and the unique geography that makes it possible for the best fruit to grow. Speaking of geography, Palisade is also surrounded by some of the best in the area including the famous...
nbc11news.com

Warming trend and dry conditions to return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
99.9 KEKB

Best Finds at Grand Junction’s Goodwill

Yesterday, August 17, 2022, was National Thrift Store Day. It seemed like a good day to visit the Grand Junction, Colorado Goodwill, and check out the deals. Sometimes you're searching for something that doesn't warrant buying new. Other times, you're hoping to stretch your dollars. Then again, some love to search for antiques and collectibles. Whatever it is you're searching for, there's a good chance you'll find it at a Grand Junction area thrift store.
KRDO News Channel 13

Cyclones storm past Grand Junction

The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

