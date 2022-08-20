Read full article on original website
Body found in Columbine Park
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department stated Monday that a dead body was found in Columbine Park on Saturday morning. The deceased, an adult woman, was pronounced dead on scene shortly after GJPD officers arrived. The GJPD stated that it does not believe the death to...
Photos Capture Thieves In Action In Grand Junction Liquor Store Theft
The Grand Junction Police Department is trying to identify four individuals involved in a recent theft at a local liquor store. Apparently, the key to a successful shoplifting caper is wearing a mask - and some baggy pants. In the video, you can see four individuals working together to pull off the liquor heist along with the guy who takes an item off the shelf and shoves it down his pants.
Collbran Colorado Cemetery With Memorials Dating Back to 1837
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Cedar Crest Cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800s. This site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, consisting of the Egalite, Cedar Crest, and...
Grand Mesa: Hiking Down Colorado’s Crag Crest to Cottonwood Lake #1
Cottonwood Lake is an incredible place to fish, camp, and enjoy kayaks and small watercraft. Colorado's Grand Mesa is home to several amazing mountain lakes including this one. The Lake of the Woods trail will also get you to Cottonwood Lake after a 5+ mile walk. One thing we all...
KJCT8
Update: I-70 is back open
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, between exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) to exit 133 (Dotsero), is back open. It was previously closed due to a flash flood warning.
Custom Built Grand Junction House With Wall of Windows for Sale
The custom-built Grand Junction house was just recently listed and has five bedrooms and three bedrooms. Take a look inside the 3,000-square-foot house that sits on a .3-acre lot and is within walking distance to multiple hiking trails. There are five bedrooms and three bedrooms inside the three-story house. The...
When Will This New Orchard Mesa Restaurant Open For Business?
It won't be long now. Judging by the looks of things, Grand Junction will soon have another restaurant to choose from. In addition to housing, another popular fast-food chain is coming to Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa. As of today, August 16, 2022, it looks as though they are putting the final touches on the new Taco Bell.
KJCT8
VA Western Colorado Health Care System: Services for Veterans
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The VA Western Colorado Health Care System is bringing awareness to services available to veterans and their families. The VA Western Colorado Health Care System offers help to veterans via appointment or walk-in.
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction High School Shelters in Place; Central High School Receives Threat
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–It has been an unfortunate start to the school year for District 51. Only two weeks in and already there have been three incidents involving gun facsimiles. Grand Junction High School was the latest to go under a shelter in place, after a student found a gun an alerted authorities. The shelter in place lasted about 8 minutes Friday morning (August 19), until the school resource officer on duty gave the all clear. The witness who found the gun and a suspect were questioned by police–and the suspect was cleared of any wrongdoing. The gun was determined to be a BB gun.
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?
Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
The Perfect Speed Limit For Grand Junction’s Riverside Parkway
Have you driven Grand Junction, Colorado's awesome Riverside Parkway? While a valuable resource for motorists in the valley, it seems as though the speed limit is a matter of opinion. For the bulk of the Riverside Parkway, the posted speed limit is 40 MPH. I typically find myself doing 45,...
nbc11news.com
Temperatures on another warming trend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the day, scattered showers and thunderstorms, once again, have targeted the higher elevations. We have remained mostly dry for the valleys but not ruling out a brief passing shower for the evening into the nighttime hours. For our mountains, storms will start dissipating into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, low temperatures will stay the same as last night, reaching in the lower 60s for Grand Junction and mid-50s for Montrose, staying under partly cloudy skies.
Tour Palisade Home with Pool + Amazing Views of Mt. Garfield
There are many perks to living in Palisade, Colorado. Palisade is famous for its peaches, orchards, vineyards, wine, and the unique geography that makes it possible for the best fruit to grow. Speaking of geography, Palisade is also surrounded by some of the best in the area including the famous...
Flood warning forces closure on I-70 through Glenwood Springs
Update: I-70 through Glenwood Springs has been reopened. Interstate 70 from Glenwood Springs (exit 116) to Dotsero (exit 133) is closed due to a flash flood warning for the area, according to a tweet from Garfield County emergency management. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), and will remain in effect until 4:30 PM. ...
nbc11news.com
Warming trend and dry conditions to return
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 10 pm tonight. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning gets issued, then I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will remain closed for the duration of the alert.
Human West Nile Virus Cases Detected Around Colorado – How To Protect Yourself
New human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected around Colorado. Last month, health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in 2022 in a person from Delta County (July 29). At the time, the virus...
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest House on Market Has Million Dollar View
This home on Little Park Road in Grand Junction just went on the market earlier today. Take a look, and you'll find this house has a view money can't buy. This new listing in Grand Junction features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an unbelievable kitchen, and ample square footage. Just Out...
Best Finds at Grand Junction’s Goodwill
Yesterday, August 17, 2022, was National Thrift Store Day. It seemed like a good day to visit the Grand Junction, Colorado Goodwill, and check out the deals. Sometimes you're searching for something that doesn't warrant buying new. Other times, you're hoping to stretch your dollars. Then again, some love to search for antiques and collectibles. Whatever it is you're searching for, there's a good chance you'll find it at a Grand Junction area thrift store.
Cyclones storm past Grand Junction
The Pueblo West Cyclones cruised past Grand Junction, 42-22, in their week zero showdown. Pueblo West, eager to start the season a week early, was down 6-0 early before taking control of the game. The Cyclones will host Dakota Ridge in week 1. The post Cyclones storm past Grand Junction appeared first on KRDO.
