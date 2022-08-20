Read full article on original website
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Five Arrested in Hong Kong Over Southeast Asia Job Scams
Five Hong Kongers have been arrested for allegedly setting up job scams in which victims were lured to Southeast Asia and then held against their will, police announced Sunday. In recent months, victims have reported traveling to countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos on false promises of romance...
Japan PM Tests Positive for COVID-19, Symptoms Mild
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Sunday, a week before the leader was expected to attend an African development conference in Tunisia. Kishida took a PCR test "after experiencing a mild temperature and a cough" from Saturday evening, an official...
India Won’t Give Homes to Rohingya Refugees, after Hindu Right Wing Protests
The Indian government has revoked a plan to give free residential housing to Rohingya Muslim refugees in New Delhi following protests by the right-wing Hindu organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad [VHP], which called the refugee community “infiltrators.”. India’s Housing and Urban Affairs minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said Wednesday the government...
US ‘Seriously Reviewing’ Iran's Comments on Latest Text of Nuclear Deal
State Department — The United States said it is “seriously reviewing” Iran's latest response to a European Union proposal aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. is encouraged that Iran appears to have dropped some of its “non-starter demands,” such as removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, August 14–20
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Venezuelan Immigrant: 'I Regret Having Come to the United States':. After walking for four months across nearly half a continent, a pregnant Venezuelan citizen says she regrets...
Pakistan Bans Ex-PM Khan’s Live Speeches, Books Him on Terrorism Charges
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has banned live broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches and booked him on terrorism charges in what critics swiftly denounced as “repressive policies.”. Khan, 70, has regularly addressed large anti-government rallies of his opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party since his ouster from...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 20
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 3:30 p.m.: On the second anniversary of the poisoning attack on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Germany and the United States hailed the determination of the Kremlin critic who is still imprisoned in Russia.
Russia Thwarts Drone in Crimea, Strikes Near Southern Nuclear Plant
Russian air defenses shot down a drone in Crimea Saturday, Russian authorities said. It was the second such incident at the headquarters of its Black Sea Fleet in three weeks. Oleg Kryuchkov, an aide to Crimea’s governor, also said without elaborating that “attacks by small drones” triggered air defenses in western Crimea.
Vaccine May Have Spread Polio in US, Israel and Britain
World health officials have nearly caused the dangerous polio virus to totally disappear by using a vaccine given by mouth rather than by injection. However, that same kind of vaccine is now linked to polio outbreaks in the United States, Britain and Israel. Researchers studied samples of the virus found...
Iran Says US Delaying Response in Nuclear Talks
Iran on Monday accused the United States of delays in the negotiations to return to the agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani cited what he called U.S. "procrastination" in responding to Iran's comments on a proposed text drafted by the European Union.
US, South Korea Launch Military Drills
Seoul, South Korea — The United States and South Korea on Monday began their largest joint military exercises in years to counter the “evolving threat from North Korea,” according to South Korean officials. The U.S.-South Korea drills, which will last two weeks, will include field training programs...
Afghanistan Remittances Fall as Poverty Threatens Lives
Ahmad Nazir sent $600 (53,100 Afghani) to Afghanistan almost a week ago, but the cash, urgently needed to pay for his mother's medical expenses, has been stuck in a crippling financial system that is being pummeled under international financial sanctions. "It was easy to make the payment from my phone,"...
Putin Courts Erdogan, as Turkey Claims Ukraine Grain Deal Success
Istanbul — Turkey is touting its recent success in brokering a deal to free up grain trapped in Ukrainian ports as a good reason why it should maintain close ties with Russia. Those relations are deepening further as Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a Russia-China security alliance meeting next month.
Terrorism Charges Against Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Deepen Political Turmoil
ISLAMABAD — A court in Pakistan barred authorities Monday from arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges after being accused of threatening police and judicial officers in a weekend speech. Defense lawyer Babar Awan told reporters in Islamabad that the capital's high court granted Khan...
China's southwest battles forest fires as end of heatwave approaches
SHANGHAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The southwestern Chinese regions of Chonqging and Sichuan were battling fires on Tuesday as they awaited a long-anticipated decline from extremely high temperatures and a period of rainfall set to begin over the next week.
Russia-Ukraine war: nuclear ‘sabre-rattling’ must stop, UN chief warns; US predicts Moscow to step up strikes – live news
António Guterres says the world is at ‘maximum moment of danger’; Russia to increase strikes against civilian infrastructure, US intelligence warns
Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ’80s have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children’s origins.
Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India - Bloomberg News
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial release out of China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
