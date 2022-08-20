ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Voice of America

Five Arrested in Hong Kong Over Southeast Asia Job Scams

Five Hong Kongers have been arrested for allegedly setting up job scams in which victims were lured to Southeast Asia and then held against their will, police announced Sunday. In recent months, victims have reported traveling to countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos on false promises of romance...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Japan PM Tests Positive for COVID-19, Symptoms Mild

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Sunday, a week before the leader was expected to attend an African development conference in Tunisia. Kishida took a PCR test "after experiencing a mild temperature and a cough" from Saturday evening, an official...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

India Won’t Give Homes to Rohingya Refugees, after Hindu Right Wing Protests

The Indian government has revoked a plan to give free residential housing to Rohingya Muslim refugees in New Delhi following protests by the right-wing Hindu organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad [VHP], which called the refugee community “infiltrators.”. India’s Housing and Urban Affairs minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, said Wednesday the government...
SOCIETY
Voice of America

US ‘Seriously Reviewing’ Iran's Comments on Latest Text of Nuclear Deal

State Department — The United States said it is “seriously reviewing” Iran's latest response to a European Union proposal aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. is encouraged that Iran appears to have dropped some of its “non-starter demands,” such as removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list.
Voice of America

VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, August 14–20

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Venezuelan Immigrant: 'I Regret Having Come to the United States':. After walking for four months across nearly half a continent, a pregnant Venezuelan citizen says she regrets...
Voice of America

Pakistan Bans Ex-PM Khan’s Live Speeches, Books Him on Terrorism Charges

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has banned live broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches and booked him on terrorism charges in what critics swiftly denounced as “repressive policies.”. Khan, 70, has regularly addressed large anti-government rallies of his opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party since his ouster from...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 20

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 3:30 p.m.: On the second anniversary of the poisoning attack on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Germany and the United States hailed the determination of the Kremlin critic who is still imprisoned in Russia.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Russia Thwarts Drone in Crimea, Strikes Near Southern Nuclear Plant

Russian air defenses shot down a drone in Crimea Saturday, Russian authorities said. It was the second such incident at the headquarters of its Black Sea Fleet in three weeks. Oleg Kryuchkov, an aide to Crimea’s governor, also said without elaborating that “attacks by small drones” triggered air defenses in western Crimea.
Voice of America

Vaccine May Have Spread Polio in US, Israel and Britain

World health officials have nearly caused the dangerous polio virus to totally disappear by using a vaccine given by mouth rather than by injection. However, that same kind of vaccine is now linked to polio outbreaks in the United States, Britain and Israel. Researchers studied samples of the virus found...
Voice of America

Iran Says US Delaying Response in Nuclear Talks

Iran on Monday accused the United States of delays in the negotiations to return to the agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani cited what he called U.S. "procrastination" in responding to Iran's comments on a proposed text drafted by the European Union.
Voice of America

US, South Korea Launch Military Drills

Seoul, South Korea — The United States and South Korea on Monday began their largest joint military exercises in years to counter the “evolving threat from North Korea,” according to South Korean officials. The U.S.-South Korea drills, which will last two weeks, will include field training programs...
Voice of America

Afghanistan Remittances Fall as Poverty Threatens Lives

Ahmad Nazir sent $600 (53,100 Afghani) to Afghanistan almost a week ago, but the cash, urgently needed to pay for his mother's medical expenses, has been stuck in a crippling financial system that is being pummeled under international financial sanctions. "It was easy to make the payment from my phone,"...
Voice of America

Putin Courts Erdogan, as Turkey Claims Ukraine Grain Deal Success

Istanbul — Turkey is touting its recent success in brokering a deal to free up grain trapped in Ukrainian ports as a good reason why it should maintain close ties with Russia. Those relations are deepening further as Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend a Russia-China security alliance meeting next month.
Voice of America

Terrorism Charges Against Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Deepen Political Turmoil

ISLAMABAD — A court in Pakistan barred authorities Monday from arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges after being accused of threatening police and judicial officers in a weekend speech. Defense lawyer Babar Awan told reporters in Islamabad that the capital's high court granted Khan...
The Associated Press

Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Korean adoptees who were sent to Danish parents as children in the 1970s and ’80s have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate the circumstances surrounding their adoptions, which they say were corrupted by systemic practices that falsified or obscured children’s origins.

