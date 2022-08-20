Read full article on original website
Related
These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’
Life on Colorado's Western Slope means still being able to enjoy a slice of old-time America known as Main Street. Living in a giant city like Denver will feel a lot different than heading downtown in a place like Grand Junction. Today, we're looking at several towns around the state that invites us to 'Meet Me On Main Street.'
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter? We Hope So
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado
In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
More snow on Pikes Peak on Monday
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — It might still be summer, but winter briefly arrived atop America's Mountain on Sunday and Monday. The 14,115-foot Pikes Peak had its first snow of the season on Sunday, and it snowed there again on Monday. It also snowed atop Berthoud Pass on Monday, and...
coloradosun.com
Colorado communities are harvesting record real estate transfer taxes. But they are not banking on the boom.
After a billionaire went on a spending spree in downtown Crested Butte — and hordes of out-of-towners bought homes in the pandemic’s urban exodus — the end-of-the-road village of roughly 1,400 has spent close to $7 million on land acquisitions, easements, a B&B for workers and a transition to all-electric cars and vehicles.
This Stunning Evergreen Castle has its Own Moat and Waterfalls
It's not every day that a castle in Colorado gets listed for sale. Especially one with a moat. Yep, you read that right. There is a castle for sale in the state of Colorado with a moat. The Evergreen, Colorado home listed on Realtor was built in 1999 and is...
A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
FERAL SWINE INVASION: Will wild pigs rear their tusks in Colorado any time soon?
Concerns about feral swine and their invasive nature continue to be a hot topic among outdoor recreators across the country, resulting in many Coloradans wondering whether or not their home state will be met with the same challenges in years to come. Considering how damaging and costly the presence of the species can be in an area – with an estimated population of 6 million spread around at least 35 states – it's an important topic to address.
Westword
Rich People Are Coming to Colorado! Thousands of Them!
There's more bad news for Coloradans hoping to buy a home. A recent study showed that transplants have a built-in advantage over locals in bidding-war scenarios because they generally have more money to spend, and now a new report reveals that Colorado is among the top destinations in the country for wealthy out-of-staters looking to move.
Common Spots to See a Moose in Northern Colorado According to Reddit
Coloradans are lucky to be able to coexist with so many unique kinds of wildlife. It's common for residents in places like Loveland and Estes Park to come across herds of elk, and even in Fort Collins, animals like bears and moose occasionally wander into town. Seeing a moose in...
Native Colorado grass saving water in Arapahoe County
LITTLETON, Colo. — Arapahoe County is getting back to its native roots by replacing Kentucky Bluegrass with Colorado prairie grass. The goal is to save water. The Bluegrass can require up to 2.5 inches of water every week during the hot summer months, while the native prairie grass will not require irrigation at all.
This Dome Home For Sale in Western Colorado is a Remote Retreat
A geodesic dome home located in western Colorado is a private mountain retreat surrounded by stunning scenery. The unique abode for sale has lots of potential for a future buyer – take a virtual step inside and check it out. Take a Peek at This Mesa, Colorado Dome Home...
Craig Daily Press
Colorado Parks and Wildlife opens hunting contest for beginners, mentors
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened its Take a Friend Hunting contest, which features prizes for several winners. In the contest, experienced hunters are encouraged to take a novice out into the wild and submit a photo and brief story about the experience. Submissions will be judged by their “ability to inspire,” according to a news release from parks and wildlife.
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in Colorado?
Colorado is considered to be one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. Whether we're bringing them along with us to breweries or on outdoor adventures, canine companions truly are a part of our families. But as far as dogs go, is there a limit regarding how many a...
CALDARA | Politicians for traffic jams
Your car pollutes the most in stop-and-go traffic. It pollutes least when cruising the highway at a consistent speed. The solution to this pollution challenge is perfectly aligned with the solution to your anger with the car stuck in front of you — get that car moving again. But...
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0