Sunday shooting claims life of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Oakland police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a 60-year-old Asian woman during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon.OPD officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.No arrests have been made and Oakland Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.Oakland city council president Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice."I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman...
VIDEO: Sideshow blocks freeway traffic in San Jose
Police broke up multiple sideshows in San Jose on Saturday, but not before many people were stuck in traffic waiting for the cars to disperse.
Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in San Jose
Firefighters on Saturday battled a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose, according to the fire department. The blaze broke out along the 500 block of Hannah Street, which is located near the Highway 87-Interstate 280 interchange. Two structures burned, the fire department said. No injuries were immediately reported. Further information...
Fire crews responding to two-structure fire in San Jose
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
Church Sues Police Department, City for Taking Its Weed and Shrooms
A religious organization in Oakland, California, that celebrates controlled psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana use is suing the city, the police department and one of its officers for allegedly violating its First- and 14th-Amendment rights in connection with a 2020 raid that seized substances from its building, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Redwood City school goes into lockdown after shots fired nearby
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood City elementary school went into lockdown on Friday after shots were fired at a nearby park, the Redwood City Police Department said. Police responded to Hoover Park just after 3:30 p.m. for the incident, which sent Hoover Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula […]
Did You Know There Was an Internment Camp For Suspected Japanese Spies During WWII on San Francisco Property?
The internment camps in California and elsewhere that housed primarily Japanese Americans following Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and subsequent wartime paranoia were mostly in far-flung locales. But one camp specifically for "enemy aliens" was on San Francisco property, next to a municipal golf course just south of the city proper.
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
Police bust Palo Alto marijuana grow house
Palo Alto police uncovered a marijuana-growing operation in a Crescent Park home on Aug. 10 while investigating a noise complaint, Sgt. David Lee said. Officers responding to a neighbor’s complaint about noise coming from the property in the 1400 block of Arcadia Place at 12:42 a.m. could see that the interior of the home was being used to cultivate marijuana. Lee said he couldn’t discuss the quantity since the investigation is ongoing.
Pleasanton PD swears in newest officer
The Pleasanton Police Department swore in its newest officer, Jared Dekkers, at a ceremony earlier this month. Dekkers is a lateral transfer from the Stockton Police Department, where he was a member of the Strategic Community Officer Team, which focused on community engagement and assisting unhoused people, according to Pleasanton PD.
San Rafael man charged with attacking wife during trip to Yosemite
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – A Marin County man is facing a domestic violence charge after he was accused of attacking his wife during a trip to Yosemite National Park earlier this month, federal prosecutors said.U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office announced Thursday that a federal grand jury has charged 59-year-old Stefan Niels Wieste Kirkeby of San Rafael.Court documents said Kirkeby and his wife were visiting the park on August 4 when the pair got into what was described as a verbal confrontation.The victim told authorities that Kirkeby grabbed her by the wrist and the pair fell to the ground. During the altercation, Kirkeby also threatened to kill her and himself.Other park visitors intervened due to the yelling and the threats of harm, prosecutors said. The victim suffered bruises, pain to her wrist and scratches during the incident.According to jail records, Kirkeby is being held at the Fresno County Jail on a federal marshal hold. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charge. If convicted, Kirkeby faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.
Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water
(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
3 arrested in connection to San Bruno catalytic converter theft
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, the San Bruno Police Department announced in a social media post. A 28-year-old Oakland man, 22-year-old Redwood City man and another 23-year-old man whose residence was not known were booked into San Mateo County Jail. The […]
New Plans for US 101 / Produce Avenue Interchange Project in South San Francisco
South San Francisco, CA August 20, 2022 City website. The City of South San Francisco and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority (SMCTA), as the project sponsors, propose to add an additional east-west connection across US 101 (referred to as the Utah Avenue extension) to accommodate future planned growth, and improve traffic operations with pedestrian and bicycle access in the City and vicinity of the project area. The intersections at South Airport Boulevard/Utah Avenue and San Mateo Avenue/Utah Avenue would also be reconstructed to include turning lanes and connect to the new overcrossing. The Airport Boulevard/Produce Avenue/San Mateo Avenue intersection would be modified, or reconstructed.
San Mateo County neighborhood racial segregation highest in region
A new study reveals that one in ten Bay Area neighborhoods is racially segregated with San Mateo County being the most divided. Devin Fehely reports. (8-20-22)
Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused
We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
