Richie Palacios riding pine Wednesday for Guardians
Cleveland Guardians infielder/outfielder Richie Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Palacios was recalled from the minors and started at designated hitter on Tuesday, but the lefty-hitter is out versus the Padres' southpaw....
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 8/22/22
A couple of frontline starters headline tonight's pitching selection, but we also can hit the bargain bin when loading up on bats. And speaking of offense, there is a steep drop off in implied totals after the top five teams, potentially narrowing the number of appealing options. Our daily helper...
MLB・
Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Serven will catch for right-hander Jose Urena on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 7.6 FanDuel points...
Charlie Blackmon sitting for Rockies on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Ranges. Blackmon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Elehuris Montero starting at designated hitter. Montero will bat sixth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Montero for 8.2...
Joey Wendle sitting for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Wendle will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jon Berti starting at third base. Berti will bat first versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. numberFire's models project Berti for 10.7 FanDuel...
Rangers' Mark Mathias batting seventh on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mathias will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. Kole Calhoun moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mathias for 10.5 FanDuel points on...
Marlins' Charles Leblanc batting seventh on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. JJ Bleday moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 9.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Heim will catch for left-hander Martin Perez on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. Meibrys Viloria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 15.3 FanDuel points...
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
Cal Stevenson on Oakland bench Wendesday
Oakland Athletics outfielder Cal Stevenson is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins. Skye Bolt will replace Stevenson in center field and hit seventh. Bolt has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.9 FanDuel...
JJ Bleday sitting for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Bleday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cahrles Leblanc starting at second base. Leblanc will bat seventh versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 9.0 FanDuel...
Jon Berti leading off for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Berti will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Berti for 10.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Nationals' Victor Robles batting ninth on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robles will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Geoge Kirby and Seattle. Alex Call moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Robles for 6.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Javier Baez scratched Wednesday afternoon for Tigers
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez has been scratched from Wednesday afternoon's lineup against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. Baez was scratched due to back spasms. Kody Clemens will bat third and play second base. Willi Castro will shift from second to shortstop.
Gary Sanchez catching for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Aaron Sanchez on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
Eric Haase held off Tigers' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. Tucker Barnhart will replace Haase at catcher and hit eighth. Haase has made most of his starts against left-handed pitchers recently. Barnhart has a $2,100...
Keibert Ruiz catching for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Ruiz will catch for right-hander Anibal Sanchez on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Riley Adams returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Ruiz for 7.6 FanDuel points on...
Royals' Hunter Dozier batting seventh on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Dozier will start at third base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. Michael Massey moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
