numberfire.com
Joc Pederson batting cleanup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. Pederson will man left field after Thairo Estrada was benched on the road versus Tigers' righty Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Richie Palacios riding pine Wednesday for Guardians
Cleveland Guardians infielder/outfielder Richie Palacios is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Palacios was recalled from the minors and started at designated hitter on Tuesday, but the lefty-hitter is out versus the Padres' southpaw....
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
numberfire.com
Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Marlins' Charles Leblanc batting seventh on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Leblanc will start at second base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. JJ Bleday moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 9.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Rangers' Mark Mathias batting seventh on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mathias will start at first base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. Kole Calhoun moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mathias for 10.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Elehuris Montero batting sixth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Montero will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Charlie Blackmon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Montero for 8.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 8/24/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Justin Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jon Berti leading off for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Berti will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Berti for 10.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
George Springer leading off for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Springer will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Josh Winckowski and Boston. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Springer for 19.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Fortes catching for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Fortes will catch for left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Jacob Stallings returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Fortes for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Joey Wendle sitting for Marlins on Wednesday
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Wendle will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jon Berti starting at third base. Berti will bat first versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. numberFire's models project Berti for 10.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brian Serven catching for Rockies on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Serven will catch for right-hander Jose Urena on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. Elias Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 7.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim catching for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Heim will catch for left-hander Martin Perez on Wednesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jose Urena and the Rockies. Meibrys Viloria returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heim for 15.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez catching for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Sanchez will catch for right-hander Aaron Sanchez on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Sandy Leon returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Sanchez for 8.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Andres Gimenez absent for Guardians Wednesday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. The lefty-hitting Gimenez is taking a seat against San Diego's southpaw. Tyler Freeman will replace Gimenez on second base and bat seventh. Freeman has a...
numberfire.com
JJ Bleday sitting for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Bleday will move to the bench on Wednesday with Cahrles Leblanc starting at second base. Leblanc will bat seventh versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. numberFire's models project Leblanc for 9.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon sitting for Rockies on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Texas Ranges. Blackmon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Elehuris Montero starting at designated hitter. Montero will bat sixth versus left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Montero for 8.2...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner sitting for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner will move to the bench on Tuesday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1...
