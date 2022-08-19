Read full article on original website
Related
exploremcallen.com
5 Significant McAllen Texas Historical Sights
McAllen Texas is a city within the Rio Grande Valley, known for its historic sights and scenic attractions. The city of McAllen has created opportunities for many established historical sights that are well worth investigating, along with the history that comes with it. Explore countless stories hidden within the significant buildings and meet the many people that help preserve their history. Take a self-tour around these McAllen attractions and see what makes McAllen so unique.
Edcouch host event to meet local enforcements
EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edcouch, in partnership with local law enforcement from La Villa and Hidalgo County, are hosting “National Night Out” event. According to a Facebook post by the City of Edcouch, the event will start at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug 25 at Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center, […]
KRGV
Backlog creates temporary closure of Cameron County rental assistance office
An organization in Brownsville that files rental assistant applications is closing its doors for the next two weeks. The organization, CDCB Come Dream. Come Build., said their backlog was too much. The office, which partners with Cameron County, said they will be closed until September 6 to catch up with...
Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRGV
Valley water planners propose new mini reservoir
Valley water planners say they are thinking of creating a new mini reservoir. The new reservoir would sit along the Raymondville drain, and if built, it could provide water to the Elsa-Edcouch area. The proposal also calls for a water treatment plan. The project price tag is $94 million. The...
KRGV
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
2 Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash in Edinburg (Edinburg, TX)
A multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Edinburg (Texas) on Sunday morning has left two people dead and is currently under investigation. Police of Edinburg responded to a scene at the 4000 block of [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRGV
Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier
Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday. The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently...
KRGV
Valley water planners to host public hearing for new lake reservoir
Several cities are still under water restrictions, and that's because despite recent rain, our reservoirs are still low. Valley water planners are meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal. They want to add another reservoir to a growing area, to boost water supply. Region M, the water planning group for the...
KRGV
WATCH LIVE: Serving Hispanic students in Texas event in Brownsville
KRGV is partnering with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit statewide news organization, for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. Serving Hispanic Students in Texas event in Brownsville. Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in...
kurv.com
Suspect Flees From Cameron County To Mexico In Stolen Vehicle
The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a stolen vehicle managed to escape into Mexico. Deputies were warned Monday to watch for a white Chevy pickup truck stolen from Brownsville. The pickup was spotted on the Gateway International Bridge and deputies attempted to contact the driver. But the driver ignored deputies and sped through a toll booth into Mexico.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersasc.com
Texas medical office building sold
A 61,000-square-foot medical office building in Edinburg, Texas, was sold, REBusiness Online reported Aug. 17. The three-story office building was built in 2003 within Cornerstone Medical Park. The building was 99 percent leased when the sale was arranged by Coldwell Banker Commercial.
One COVID-19-related death in Cameron County
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported one additional COVID-19-related death today. The reported death was fully vaccinated woman in her 70s. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,284. The county also received an additional 452 confirmed COVID-19 cases between Saturday and today. Of the 452 new cases, 161 were […]
KRGV
La Joya boy wins second place in mullet competition
A boy from La Joya won second place in the United States Mullet Competition kids division. Epic Orta walked away with more than 8,000 votes and a $500 award. The first-place winner got $2,500. A hotel on South Padre Island decided Epic deserved more and surprised Epic with another $2,500.
riograndeguardian.com
Patridge: RGV ‘may run into a tight power situation’
MCALLEN, Texas – Supply chain issues could result in the Rio Grande Valley facing a shortage of electricity in the years ahead, McAllen Economic Development Corporation President Keith Patridge has warned. Speaking at a McAllen EDC board meeting last week, Patridge said he recently met with Lee Jones, community...
COVID-19 death toll increases in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department reported over 800 new cases of COVID-19. From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 881 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county. The two dead individuals were a man and a […]
Houstonian brings taste of Texas to Los Angeles with breakfast tacos
Meet the Texas native who's serving up her home state cuisine on Hollywood Boulevard. ABC13's Rita Garcia got to try it ahead of the Texans vs. Rams preseason game.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
KRGV
Two-a-day Tour: La Joya
LA JOYA, Texas -- La Joya went 4-6 last season, trending upwards after cancelling their 2020 season due to low numbers effected by COVID-19. Click on the video above for more on a team ready to fight for a playoff spot.
Comments / 0