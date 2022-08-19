Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Addresses Proposed Consolidated Middle School
Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire has publicly expressed his concerns about the building of a new school in the county. Following recent approval by the Obion County School Board to begin studies for a new consolidated Middle School, Mayor McGuire addressed the issue to County Commissioners.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire then explained...
thunderboltradio.com
Reception Thursday for retiring Weakley County commissioners
Six retiring Weakley County Commissioners will be honored with a reception Thursday at the Weakley County Courthouse. Commissioners Eric Owen, Dale Overton, Larry Hudson, Donnie Essary, Beth VanCleave, and Colton Nanney will be honored with a come-and-go retirement reception from 4:00 until 6:00 with comments at 5:00 at the courthouse.
thunderboltradio.com
It is Tuesday at the Obion County Fair
The Obion County Fair got underway this morning in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn with the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows. The Midway carnival will open today at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides for $12.00. At 7:00 tonight, the Junior Livestock Auction will be...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Medical Group opens new facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local medical group is expanding. West Tennessee Medical Group GYN specialists held an open house to celebrate a new facility in partner with West Tennessee Healthcare. The newly designed facility serves as a place for women to come and receive excellent gynecological care. Staff specialists...
WBBJ
Obion County Fair returns for 64th year
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The fair is back, bigger and better than ever in one West Tennessee county. A ribbon cutting was held to usher in the official opening of the 64th Annual Obion County Fair in Union City. And it has everything you would expect from a county fair.
WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red short that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
WBBJ
Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
WBBJ
Police confirm 2 missing men found safe in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms the conclusion of two separate missing person cases. According to police, 64-year-old Jackie Edwards and 68-year-old Douglass Reasons have both been found safe. Edwards was reported as missing in the Jackson area on August 4 and police have been searching for...
WBBJ
UPDATE: Jackie Edwards found safe, Jackson police confirm
UPDATE: (8/24/22) — The Jackson Police Department confirms Jackie Edwards has been found safe. JACKSON, Tenn. — In early August, one family had a growing suspicion when they realized they haven’t heard from one of their family members in a few days. That is when they went to the Jackson Police Department and reported a missing person.
WBBJ
Michigan business to expand into south Jackson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Michigan business is expanding into Madison County. A news release from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says that Ventcon, Inc. is setting up at 130 Beasley Street in Jackson. The site will be home to Ventcon‘s first manufacturing operations outside of their hometown...
KFVS12
Deputies investigate illegal marijuana growing operation in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after an illegal marijuana growing operation was found in northern Graves County. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the growing operation was found just a few hundred yards from the McCracken County line on Tuesday morning, August 23. They said the area is a rural, remote location miles from any roads.
WBBJ
Jackson Mayor Scott Conger to run for reelection
JACKSON, Tenn. – Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has announced is running for office once again. Conger announced his decision on Tuesday, while also looking back on his three years in office. “We have so much momentum, so much opportunity, and so much potential in our city. And I just...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/22/22 – 08/23/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
thunderboltradio.com
Troy Man Charged With Multiple Thefts at Union City Wal-Mart
Union City police were called to investigate the multiple theft of items from the Wal-Mart store on West Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said an officer was called, following the discovery of ten separate thefts involving 67 year old Steven Lancaster, of Troy. A Wal-Mart official said security video indicated Lancaster...
radionwtn.com
Extra Patrols At Lakewood School Today
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with officials inthe Henry County School System, have been investigating the rumors of a threat to a student at Lakewood School. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “At this time through the investigation process the rumor is unsubstantiated. However out of an...
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Owens retires after 45 years with HFD
After an illustrious career spanning nearly a half century, Humboldt Fire Chief Chester Bryson Owens Sr. has retired. For over 45 years, Owens has had one job—being a fire fighter for the Humboldt Fire Department. “I want to enjoy Chester—do something for Chester,” Owens said of doing something just...
westkentuckystar.com
Pursuit leads to Melber drug arrest; driver still at large
An attempt to get a search warrant for a home in Graves County ended with a pursuit and a drug arrest. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police were at a home in Melber securing the area for a search when a vehicle matching the description of the owners sped past.
WBBJ
Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down traffic on Interstate 40
JACKSON, Tenn. — A wreck on Interstate 40 closed both lanes of traffic in Madison County Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred near mile marker 88 and involved multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks. Our crews arrived to find ambulances, fire officials and law enforcement at the site of the collision. A...
WBBJ
West Tennessee coffee shop takes off in new location
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A travelers best choice is ready to take flight. Monday, the Roasted Bean Coffee Shop celebrated the grand opening of their newest location at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. To launch the new hot spot, Roasted Bean Coffee have also retailed a Stearman blend of coffee made...
Humphreys County man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Waverly
Officers in Humphreys County have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting that left another critically wounded.
