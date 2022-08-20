Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Colorado communities are harvesting record real estate transfer taxes. But they are not banking on the boom.
After a billionaire went on a spending spree in downtown Crested Butte — and hordes of out-of-towners bought homes in the pandemic’s urban exodus — the end-of-the-road village of roughly 1,400 has spent close to $7 million on land acquisitions, easements, a B&B for workers and a transition to all-electric cars and vehicles.
Aspen Times
Meredith Carroll: I fixed it for you, Jeff Gorsuch
ASPEN, CO — March 3, 2022 — Jeff Gorsuch has a secret keeping him up at night. “I am thrilled, relieved and anxious to finally say this out loud,” Gorsuch, the co-owner of Gorsuch LTD., a chain of luxury boutiques in Colorado and Utah, told The Aspen Times in an interview on March 2. “The hotel we’ve been developing on the west side of Aspen Mountain is finally coming to fruition, although I am heartbroken to say it will not be our group that ultimately builds it.”
Aspen Daily News
Aspen real estate snapshot, Aug. 22
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house offers 3,600 square feet of living space and views of Aspen Mountain. $19,500,000. Low. Redstone. This two-bedroom cottage boasts a fenced...
kdnk.org
Living Permaculture | Casey from Seed Peace
On this episode of Living Permaculture, host Jerome Osentowski has a discussion with Casey Piscura of Seed Peace. Among other topics, they discuss recent changes that Seed Peace has gone through. Join us every fourth Monday of the month at 4 pm for Living Permaculture, KDNK's source for information on...
The Smallest ‘Mall’ in the World Might Actually Be in Colorado
The smallest "mall" in the world might actually be in Garfield, Colorado. We're saying might because, as it turns out, there's not a lot of research about tiny shopping centers. We're putting mall in quotes because this one isn't open anymore. Still, semantics aside, we think this Colorado mall could...
kdnk.org
Monday, August 22, 2022
Reporter Hattison Rensberry brings listeners Monday’s news, including reports of a man with a gun causing two school lockdowns in Carbondale. Also, gun rights groups are fighting firearm regulations in Front Range cities; an Aspen High student died in a tragic accident involving a tree last week; a state investigation begins into Durango's former Indian boarding school; and a Basalt couple is charged with investment and loan scam. And water cuts are coming to Colorado River users, a Battlement Mesa man remains missing, and goats (!) return to the Roaring Fork Valley.
Aspen Daily News
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
I toured the first-class cars on the Rocky Mountaineer train where tickets cost $1,960 and come with a luxe bar that's off-limits to other passengers
On Rocky Mountaineer trains, Silverleaf Plus is similar to first class and comes with two exclusive bar cars, an extra tour guide, and other perks.
Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
Skiers and riders can mark their calendars for the opening days of the 2022-23 ski season. While Arapahoe Basin and Loveland often vie for the bragging rights of which ski area opens first, Vail Resorts has released its opening days for all of its Colorado resorts.Keystone Resort will make snow soon and try to open as early as possible in October, according to Vail Resorts. Epic Pass holders also can take advantage of early access to the slopes an hour before the general public on Nov. 11, Nov. 18th and Dec. 2.Here are the opening dates for the rest of the Vail owned and operated areas:November 11th:VailBreckenridgeNovember 23th:Beaver Creek ResortCrested ButteSkiers at Breckenridge this year will get to ride on a new chairlift this season. It's located on Peak 8.RELATED: Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
kdnk.org
Crooked spine? Chiro Dave Jensen charged with enabling alleged serial abuser
A grand jury indicted Jensen on 21 counts for allegedly directing clients he deemed “hot” to Gordon. Jensen is also accused of creating a work culture that encouraged egregious behavior towards women and enabled Gordon to sexually assault his victims. Police took Jensen into custody last Wednesday, and...
Sunken Graves at Neglected Colorado Cemetery are Very Unsettling
A cemetery just outside of Leadville, Colorado may shock, surprise, and depress you. The cemetery is a section of the much larger Evergreen Cemetery but unlike the rest of it, this particular section is in really bad shape. The Catholic Pauper Section of Leadville's Evergreen Cemetery. Leadville is a small...
Grand Hyatt Vail announces new senior leadership
Grand Hyatt Vail has announced that Houston Perkins will head Vail Residences at Cascade Village as general manager, and Cody Worden has been appointed as director of sales and marketing. Houston Perkins boasts a long career of hospitality and leadership experience within the Vail area, dating back to 1998. Before...
How Did This Colorado Beach Get Its Unique Name?
Gunnison's Blue Mesa Reservoir is recognized as Colorado's largest body of water. The beautiful destination within Curecanti National Recreation Area is a scenic spot for fishing, boating, paddle boarding, swimming, and many other outdoor activities. The 20-mile reservoir is bordered by 96 miles of shoreline. These beachy shores are perfect...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County housing market’s fever starting to break
The housing market spiked during the pandemic; now, data shows it’s finally starting to get to a manageable place. “It’s almost like everybody’s taken a big breath, which is actually very nice,” said Erin Bassett, real estate agent for Coldwell Banker and spokesperson for the Glenwood Springs Association of Realtors. “If you want to sell your house, it’s still a great market to do that. It’s still a seller’s market.”
Summit Daily News
Law officials comment on panhandling rules in Summit County
Residents have raised questions and concerns about panhandlers on medians near the Interstate 70 exits in Silverthorne and the Dillon Dam Road in Dillon. Local law enforcement has heard the questions but have said there’s little to be done and encouraged residents to be skeptical to whom they give money.
Summit Daily News
Summit County second-home owners report struggles if their properties aren’t paid for by short-term renters
Summit County second-home owner Rick Davis said he wishes he never bought property in the county. Davis said he and his wife, Teresa, who live in Austin, Texas, have brought their sons to Summit County since 1988 routinely to ski and spend time outside as a family. His sons loved...
cpr.org
A group that helps with substance use across 21 western Colorado counties will shut down, citing a new state law
An organization that manages funding for substance-use services across Colorado’s Western Slope will shut down at the end of the year, but its leadership promised on Friday to work with state officials to ensure there will be no disruption for clients. The leaders of Durango-based West Slope Casa say...
Aspen Daily News
Complaint leads to stop work order on Crystal River project
An all-volunteer environmental group that strives to protect the Crystal River Valley started with a bang in 1972 when it fought a proposed Marble ski area and it’s still making waves 50 years later. The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association took on well-financed real estate investors, the U.S. Forest...
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
