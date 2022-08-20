ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SE Illinois News area weekly mass times

Galatia Community Unit School District 1 in Saline County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Galatia Community Unit School District 1, which teaches... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:55. 10:36.
Married couple win Edwardsville Criterium races

When Aaron Beebe crossed the finish line of the Pro Cat 1/2/3 race at the Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival on Saturday, he was greeted by a cheering Edwardsville community. But more importantly, he was greeted by his wife, Arielle, who, just moments before, won the Women... ★ FURTHER...
Students at Waterloo Community Unit School District 5 suspended or expelled 45 times in a single school year

The following residential sale was reported in Sparta in the week ending July 30, according to BlockShopper.com. 600 WASHINGTON$85,000Property Tax (2020): $950.78Effective Property Tax Rate: 1.12%Buyer: Lyndsey Jo StevensSeller: William D. and Wendy K. Finch Jr. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 11:40. 11:34. 11:03. 10:31. 10:31. 08:52. 07:31.
Sex Education Curriculum, Junior Tennis, Tennis Player, Sports, Edwardsville, The Belle Valley School
Lawyer turned pastor named new minister for Wood River church

John Pawloski has been named as the new pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River. After practicing law for over 30 years, Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most...
City of Chester City Council met Aug. 15

Coulterville Unit School District 1 in Randolph County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Coulterville Unit School District 1, which teaches 191 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 03:48. 02:54.
Home sales during week ending July 30 in North Utica

Princeton High School District 500 in Bureau County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Princeton High School District 500, which teaches 531 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:55. 13:24.
Alton man indicted for home invasion, several for domestic battery

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man was indicted for home invasion and domestic battery by a Madison County grand jury last week. Lawrence L. Perry, 51, of the 400 block of Cherry Street, Alton, was indicted Aug. 18 for home invasion, a Class X felony; and domestic battery (second subsequent... ★...
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
Week ending Aug. 27: one inmate sentenced in Randolph County to be released

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Randolph County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 27. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

Indiana's Republican governor met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Monday morning, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. Gov. Eric Holcomb... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 15:30. 15:17. 14:52. 14:52. Bailey refers...

