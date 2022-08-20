Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Retired Justice Gives Back Lavish Gifts From Tom Girardi Nearly Two Years After Erika Jayne Called Out Their Affair
Retired Los Angeles appellate justice, Tricia A. Bigelow, has finally returned the pricey gifts she received during her four-year affair with embattled former lawyer Tom Girardi. The incident occurred after The Times called her out upon discovering checks Girardi wrote to her back in 2017, including one $5,000 check from his firm's account and one for $10,000 from his and his estranged ex Erika Jayne's shared bank account. Although the former justice claimed she did not recall ever cashing the checks in question because their relationship was already over at the time they were written, the investigation prompted Bigelow to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Someone Hand Me A Shovel So I Can Bury These 12 Interior Design Trends In A Cold, Dark Grave
The Kardashians slowly chipped away at our resistance to creams and beiges and greys, and everything is ugly now.
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies aged 82
Musician Jerry Allison, who played alongside Buddy Holly in American rock band The Crickets, has died.The drummer, who is credited with co-writing hits including That’ll Be the Day and Peggy Sue, died on Monday aged 82.His death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page, with a statement paying tribute to Allison as a “musician ahead of his time”.“Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at the age of 82,” the statement...
Comments / 0