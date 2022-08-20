In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.

