racedayct.com
RaceDayCT Poll: Pitkat Vs. Williams In The Monaco Modified Tri-Series NAPA Fall Final At Stafford
Two names have dominated the podium for Open Modified events at Stafford Speedway in 2022. Over five open Modified events this year at Stafford Woody Pitkat has three wins, a second place and a 24th for an average finish of 5.8. Ronnie Williams has one win, one second, one third, one fourth and an eighth place for an average finish of 3.6.
racedayct.com
Tim Jordan Wins SK Modified Feature At New London-Waterford Speedbowl
A week off proved to be the perfect elixir for Tim Jordan at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl. Jordan sat out of the Aug. 13 SK Modified event at the Speedbowl. Saturday night he returned to the track, and to victory lane. Jordan won the 35-lap SK Modified feature Saturday at...
ib.tv
New England’s ‘Popeye’ Rivera Earns Respect in Controversial Loss to Badou Jack
Last year around this time, then undefeated Hartford, Connecticut cruiserweight Richard “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera was still boxing in 8-rounders, fighting in Worcester, Massachusetts on club show undercards—and dreaming of an improbable victory against former world champion Badou “The Ripper” Jack. “It’s only up...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'
A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
East Hartford signs agreement with Rentschler developers
EAST HARTFORD — The town has signed a memorandum of understanding with ND Acquisitions LLC regarding the company’s development at Rentschler Field, which will ultimately result in money for a new athletic complex and construction of a portion of the East Coast Greenway. The terms of the agreement...
New Britain Herald
Roaring 20s Antique & Classic Car Club celebrates 50th Anniversary
SOUTHINGTON – When Tony Carneiro was 12 years old he caught a glimpse of a ‘57 Chevy Bel Air and set his sights out to get one for himself. Many years later the Wethersfield resident sat proudly behind his own hard-top model at the Roaring 20’s Antique and Classic Car Club’s 50th Annual Car Show and Swap Meet, held at the Southington Drive-In Sunday.
Man killed in Bristol motorcycle accident
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night. Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed. According to police, the victim is a 57-year-old man, but they are […]
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: How the summer drought impacts local golf courses
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The hot dry days of summer continue on for western Mass. You may have noticed your lawn browning in recent weeks, but you aren’t alone. Local golf courses haven’t been seeing their usual lush green grasses as well. But is the heat impacting business or the game?
Roberto Clemente family visits Yard Goats
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The son of Roberto Clemente, one of the greatest baseball players of all time, brought his father’s foundation to town to teach youngsters about baseball and about his father’s legendary life. Luis Clemente was only six years old when his father was killed almost 50 years ago. Today, he brings the […]
connecticuthistory.org
A Busy Airfield in Bethany
In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.
zip06.com
National Muster Hosted by Stony Creek Fife and Drum in Branford
Stony Creek Fife & Drum Corps hosts the 2022 National Muster this weekend in Branford, including a short route for a significant parade of all units stepping off on Meadow Street near the muster site on Hammer Field on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. Corps and vendors began gathering...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
trumbulltimes.com
Duchess, Connecticut's own fast food chain, has been a family affair since 1956
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One day back in 1971, 16-year-old Edward Koleszar got a call from his brother, a short-order cook at the Duchess restaurant on Post Road in Fairfield. They were short handed and needed help, pronto. He showed up that day,...
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
Tractor-trailer collision on I-84 leaves trucker with severe injuries
VERNON — A crash involving two tractor-trailers on I-84 East today at 7:28 a.m. left at least one person severely injured and closed two lanes of the highway, state police said. Police said one tractor-trailer hit another that was parked on the shoulder between Exit 66 and Exit 65.
NBC Connecticut
Jackknifed Truck Causing Delays on I-84 in New Britain
There are delays on Interstate 84 West in New Britain after a tractor-trailer jackknifed. The incident is between exits 35 and 33, the right lanes are closed, and there are delays between exits 37 and 35. State police said the onramp and right two lanes are closed. They urge drivers...
Two men killed in boat crash identified in Stonington, Connecticut
State environmental officials have identified the two men killed in a boat accident off the Connecticut coast over the weekend.
Eyewitness News
Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
Berlin High School Student Killed In Crash
A 15-year-old Connecticut high school student who was a police cadet was struck and killed while riding his bike. The crash happened around 3 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Hartford County, in the parking lot of a Mobile gas station in Berlin, at 2005 Berlin Turnpike. Police responded to the...
