ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Pastor Apologizes To Congregation For Cursing Them Not Giving Him Luxury Watch

By Christopher Smith
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXd3c_0hOF44oL00

Source: YouTube / Youtube

A pastor in Missouri was driven to apologize to his congregation after a viral video emerged of him blasting them for not giving him a luxury watch.

According to reports , Carlton Funderburke released a video of apology to his congregation on Tuesday (August 16th). The senior pastor of Church at The Well in Kansas City, Missouri expressed his regret for delivering a sermon that contained the “inexcusable” remarks on August 7th.

“Though there is context behind the content of the clip, no context will suffice to explain the hurt and anguish caused by my words. I’ve spoken to those I am accountable to and have received their correction and instruction,” he said in the video. “I have also privately apologized to our church, who has extended their love and support to me.”

The viral video, which was shared on TikTok, showed Funderburke ripping into the church members for not “honoring him” by failing to gift him a Movado watch which he had requested a year before. The pastor even advised church members that the watch could be procured at Sam’s Club if they so chose. The watches range in cost from $500 to $3000.

“That’s how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted because of how you’ve been honoring me. I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money? I ain’t worth your St. John Knits? Y’all can’t afford it no how,” he ranted.

He’d continue on with the attack: “I don’t want to hear no more excuses about what you all can’t afford. You can’t afford it because you don’t see the value here,” he said, pointing to the pulpit. “Y’all hear from your pastor and father. I’m over y’all. I over your cheap expressions.” The video clip has currently been shared over 500,000 times online.

The post Pastor Apologizes To Congregation For Cursing Them Not Giving Him Luxury Watch appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

The Voice star’s agony after losing six relatives including three children in horror church blaze that left 41 dead

A CHILD star from The Voice Kids has revealed her agony over losing relatives in a horror church blaze that killed 41 people. Miretya Emad told her social media followers that the fire at the Coptic Christian Abu Sefein Church in Imbaba neighbourhood of Giza killed six of her family members, including three young children, on August 12.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Congregation#Religion#Tiktok#Mcdonald
Outsider.com

Woman Suffers ‘Unfortunate Tragedy’ as Both Feet Get Severed by Boat Propeller in Rafting Mishap

In a tragic incident that occurred over the weekend, a Chicago woman suffered an accident where a propeller severed both of her feet. The woman says she thought she was “going to die” on Lake Michigan. In this rafting accident, her raft became pulled into the wake of a passing vessel. She, along with passengers, got sucked under a passing boat, according to news outlets.
CHICAGO, IL
Narcity USA

A Nurse Shares The One Place In Georgia You Should Never Visit In A Viral TikTok Video

A TikToker has gone viral for her comedic video dishing on a place in Georgia that she claims medical professionals want you to stay away from — Lake Lanier. The TikToker, who goes by the handle @_nurseblue, refers to herself as a travel nurse in her bio. She can be seen in the video in a set of scrubs, and it appears she's walking through a medical center. Her monologue warns people about one infamous tourist attraction in the most straightforward way.
GEORGIA STATE
Upworthy

CCTV shows the heart-stopping moment a passerby catches a toddler falling from a building

His quick action saved the little girl's life. Have you ever watched something that instantly made you sweat? Yeah, that's the response watching this heart-stopping video of a toddler falling out of a sixth floor window and being caught by a man chatting on his cellphone. The miraculous moment was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in China and was uploaded to Twitter recently by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

81
Followers
394
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy