Governor, agency seek public input on development of Virginia Energy Plan
It’s time to update the Virginia Energy Plan (a process that happens every four years), so that means it’s also time for interested people to submit their ideas and comments to officials. The Virginia Energy Plan is a guiding document that is crafted within the first year of...
Virginia's road safety numbers are heading in the wrong direction
The early numbers are in, and they don’t look good — not on a national or state level. During the first three months of 2022, an estimated 9,560 people died in crashes on U.S. roads, a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2021 and the most recorded in 20 years, according to estimates for the first quarter of 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Mississippi mom: Private-school grants hurt public education
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mother testified Tuesday that her child's public school is harmed by the state putting $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Tanya Marsaw of Crystal Springs is a member of Parents For Public Schools. The nonprofit group...
Six weeks in, Virginia's first casino has exceeded expectations
BRISTOL, Va. – Citizens of Alaska, where are you?. The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, celebrated six weeks of operation Friday and during that time has documented guests from 49 states. Alaska is the lone holdout. Virginia’s first casino has attracted thousands of visitors to the former Bristol Mall and operators admit the response has far exceeded their expectations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
Consumer expectations rise as gasoline prices drop
Consumer expectations have gone up in Virginia as gasoline prices have come down, according to a new quarterly poll measuring how people feel about the economy. The Virginia Consumer Sentiment Report, issued by Roanoke College on Tuesday, shows the largest quarterly boost in public expectations in more than four years, rising more than 15 percentage points after dropping by 30 points since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What's behind the algae at Lake Anna
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park. Water samples in that...
