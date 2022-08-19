The early numbers are in, and they don’t look good — not on a national or state level. During the first three months of 2022, an estimated 9,560 people died in crashes on U.S. roads, a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2021 and the most recorded in 20 years, according to estimates for the first quarter of 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO