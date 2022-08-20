Read full article on original website
Abuse survivors, religious leaders call for end to Utah's "clergy exception"
Sex abuse survivors, religious leaders and policymakers gathered at the Utah Capitol Friday to call for an end to a reporting exception in state law that doesn't require clergy members to alert law enforcement of child abuse. State of play: Unlike peace officers and doctors, clergy members are exempt from...
Utah is worst-ranked state for women's equality
A new study shows that Utah is the worst-ranked state in the nation when it comes to women's equality.
Ride for fallen Utah officers honors 147 lives lost
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Sunday, the Utah Ride for Fallen Officers motorcycle ride ended at the Utah State Capitol, where 147 names adorn a memorial wall. Those names are the fallen officers in Utah over the years. The event involves hundreds of participants whose pain spans through the decades. The ride started in […]
ksl.com
What Mitt Romney says is his most rewarding professional experience
SALT LAKE CITY — A highly successful businessman, governor of Massachusetts and Republican presidential nominee, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says his most rewarding professional experience was heading the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. "I say that not because it was the most famous of the events or the...
ksl.com
$6B Utah Lake restoration project is 'unconstitutional,' state report finds
SALT LAKE CITY — It appears that a massive, privately funded $6 billion-plus plan to create human-made islands to improve the quality of Utah Lake has run into a major legal hurdle. The plan, as proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, simply isn't legal, said Jamie Barnes, the director of...
upr.org
Utah Lake island-building proposal called deemed unconstitutional by state
The future of a controversial dredging and island building proposal that aims to improve water quality and put subdivisions to house up to 500,000 people on Utah Lake is now uncertain. The project, proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, has gotten unanimous support from Utah’s congressional delegation, but last Wednesday, Director...
thelastamericanvagabond.com
Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape
The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support Afghanistan
The Utah State Capitol(Image is author's) Demonstrations of various types are regularly held on the steps and grounds of the Utah State Capitol Building situated at the top of State Street in Salt Lake City, Utah. People gather to demonstrate and express their views on various matters of public interest.
ksl.com
Do Utah and the West need more passenger trains? These groups make the argument
OGDEN — When it comes to interstate passenger trains, Utah doesn't have a ton of options. Amtrak's California Zephyr cuts through Provo and Salt Lake City, as well as Helper and Green River on its way from Chicago to San Francisco. The Rocky Mountaineer, meanwhile, offers a scenic trip from Moab to Denver.
upr.org
Eating the Past: Utah's dirty soda obsession
On this week's Eating the Past, host Jamie Sanders concludes the summer soda series with Dr. Lynne McNeill, talking about the folklore of Utah's soda obsession. Because of Utah's high population of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many Utahns avoid alcohol and coffee. Dirty sodas allow them to experience the art of mixology in their own way.
ksl.com
Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them
SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning
LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
KSLTV
University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
ksl.com
'Wet microburst' behind damage to southern Utah town; tornadoes form near Utah border
CANNONVILLE, Garfield County — The National Weather Service says a "wet microburst" from a thunderstorm is to blame for tearing a roof off a home and other damage reported in a southern Utah town Sunday afternoon, not a tornado as authorities had initially thought. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office...
ksl.com
Group accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah arrested in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Three people who claim they work for a criminal organization in Chile have been arrested in American Fork and accused of breaking into cars from California to Utah. On Sunday, American Fork police responded to a car burglary in progress. The car owner then notified emergency...
'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters
Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
restaurantclicks.com
Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City
Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
KUTV
Utah Democrats want new DNR director removed as candidate for House of Representatives
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The confirmation process for the acting head of the Utah Department of Natural Resources will begin “very soon,” after which he will resign from his seat in the House of Representatives, according to Gov. Spencer Cox’s office. Rep. Joel Ferry (R-Brigham...
ksl.com
'There's a shortage of respect,' Utah teacher says after tattoos criticized in anonymous letter
TOOELE — A Utah teacher is responding to an anonymous letter that was critical of his tattoos. Aaron Pratt said he got the letter with no return address sent to his school Tuesday. In it, the writer asks him to cover his tattoos, stay out of the front office, and not discuss divorce with his students.
