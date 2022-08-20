ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Ride for fallen Utah officers honors 147 lives lost

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Sunday, the Utah Ride for Fallen Officers motorcycle ride ended at the Utah State Capitol, where 147 names adorn a memorial wall. Those names are the fallen officers in Utah over the years. The event involves hundreds of participants whose pain spans through the decades. The ride started in […]
ksl.com

What Mitt Romney says is his most rewarding professional experience

SALT LAKE CITY — A highly successful businessman, governor of Massachusetts and Republican presidential nominee, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says his most rewarding professional experience was heading the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. "I say that not because it was the most famous of the events or the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah House#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Clergy#Catholic Priest#Church Of Jesus Christ#Politics State#Religion#Democrat#Republican#Associated Press
upr.org

Utah Lake island-building proposal called deemed unconstitutional by state

The future of a controversial dredging and island building proposal that aims to improve water quality and put subdivisions to house up to 500,000 people on Utah Lake is now uncertain. The project, proposed by Lake Restoration Solutions, has gotten unanimous support from Utah’s congressional delegation, but last Wednesday, Director...
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Daughters of Former Mormon Bishop Walton Hunter Accuse Father of Rape

The story of allegations of child sexual abuse in the Mormon Church expands from Gordon B. Hinckley to Bishop Walton Hunter. In the late 1980’s a documentary titled The True Story of Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley was produced and screened among churches that would dare host the heresy. This film alleges that now-deceased former Mormon President Gordon B. Hinckley engaged in affairs with prostitutes, men, and young boys.
S. F. Mori

A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support Afghanistan

The Utah State Capitol(Image is author's) Demonstrations of various types are regularly held on the steps and grounds of the Utah State Capitol Building situated at the top of State Street in Salt Lake City, Utah. People gather to demonstrate and express their views on various matters of public interest.
ksl.com

Do Utah and the West need more passenger trains? These groups make the argument

OGDEN — When it comes to interstate passenger trains, Utah doesn't have a ton of options. Amtrak's California Zephyr cuts through Provo and Salt Lake City, as well as Helper and Green River on its way from Chicago to San Francisco. The Rocky Mountaineer, meanwhile, offers a scenic trip from Moab to Denver.
upr.org

Eating the Past: Utah's dirty soda obsession

On this week's Eating the Past, host Jamie Sanders concludes the summer soda series with Dr. Lynne McNeill, talking about the folklore of Utah's soda obsession. Because of Utah's high population of members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, many Utahns avoid alcohol and coffee. Dirty sodas allow them to experience the art of mixology in their own way.
ksl.com

Head of Utah organization that disciplines cops now heading group that defends them

SANDY — The man who headed up the organization that disciplines police officers in Utah is now heading up the group that defends them. For nearly 15 years, Scott Stephenson served as the director for Utah's Peace Officer Standards and Training. Recently, Stephenson retired from law enforcement and accepted a new job as executive director of the Utah Fraternal Order of Police.
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning

LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
Idaho State Journal

'It is not our job to play God': Utah woman organizes state capitol rally to make clergy mandated reporters

Logan, Utah, resident Lindsey Lundholm is the main organizer of a rally on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City to push for clergy to become state mandated reporters of child-abuse. Weeks ago, however, she was making flyers only for fictitious rallies, finding the practice to be therapeutic after reading an Associated Press story that struck close to her childhood. The investigative piece noted...
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy