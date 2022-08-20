Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
komando.com
Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now
It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
You should probably update your Apple devices right now
Apple is directing users of most of its devices to update their software after the company discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems that it says "may have been actively exploited."
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
komando.com
Smartphone warning: Check these settings NOW on your iPhone or Android
Criminals can hack almost any device connected to the internet. Given the massive amounts of photos, videos and personal information stored on your smartphone, they are significant targets for cybercriminals. That’s why you need to take preventative steps to protect them as best you can. Tap or click here for...
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers
Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
Costco Is Discontinuing These 2 Popular Drinks—Say It Ain't So!
Two kinds of shakes are being pulled from Costco‘s shelves because it could potentially be contaminated with harmful microorganisms. Yikes!. According to a recent press release by the food and beverage company Lyons Magnus LLC, it is “voluntarily recalling nutritional and beverage products due to the potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii.” The company announcement, which was also posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) warned, “While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”
Warning for anyone with Amazon Ring or Google doorbell cameras
OWNERS of the biggest smart doorbell brands have been warned that footage could be taken from their devices without asking first. A recent report claimed that Ring has shared homeowners' footage with law enforcement without their knowledge at least 11 times this year. And now it's emerged Google could be...
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
TechSpot
PSA: Google advises users to update Chrome as soon as possible
In brief: This week, Google released an update for the Chrome web browser that doesn't include any new features, as it's entirely focused on fixing important security vulnerabilities, including one zero-day flaw that malicious actors are currently targeting in malware campaigns. Google's latest stable channel update for the desktop version...
How to delete your Google search history
Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
The One Browser Setting You Should Turn On Immediately In Case Of A Malware Attack
Few things compare to the fear you feel when you suspect or (even worse) can confirm that your computer or phone has been hacked. Malware attacks are becoming more common and the feeling remains the same: a sense of being violated and a helplessness at not knowing what data that attacker is snatching and where it will end up. The best remedy is prevention — but, once you do experience a malware attack, it’s important to act fast. A malware attack can ultimately end with hackers taking complete control of your computer or phone and its data. Whether the culprit is a virus, ransomware, or a trojan horse, red flags to look for include your apps crashing more often, unusual website activity that you didn’t initiate, and a battery that dwindles down fast. This is the one browser setting you should turn on immediately in case of a malware attack — and a few important tips to help prevent it from happening again.
