NFL preseason 2022 Week 2 takeaways and schedule: Giants' Daniel Jones looks poised, Ravens' Isai...

Read full article on original website
Related
New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari exits practice with apparent injury
New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari sustained an apparent leg injury during a joint practice with the New York Jets
NFL・
How time at Alabama prepared Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts for pivotal third seasons in NFL
They both set countless records at the University of Alabama. They both entered the 2020 NFL Draft with questions about their professional prospects. And entering the 2022 season, the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts face a pivotal opportunity to prove they can be legitimate franchise quarterbacks in their third year.
Comments / 0