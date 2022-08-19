Read full article on original website
NPR
Many question whether Seoul's promised reforms will stop basement apartment drownings
South Korea's capital, Seoul, had pledged to shut down unregulated basement apartments, where a number of people died in floods following the worst rains in 80 years. This month, South Korea's capital had its worst flooding in 80 years. Around a dozen people were killed in Seoul, some drowning in basement apartments. NPR's Anthony Kuhn reports many are questioning whether the government's promised reforms will keep it from happening again.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
China warns of 'forceful measures' if Canada interferes in Taiwan
OTTAWA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China warned it will take "forceful measures" if Canada interferes in Taiwan, a week after it emerged that a delegation of Canadian parliamentarians was planning to visit the island later this year to explore trade opportunities.
NPR
Shanghai's skyline will be dark for 2 days due to power shortages caused by heat wave
China is having its hottest summer on record. More than 200 cities are suffering through sweltering temperatures 104 degrees and up. The heat is causing widespread power shortages, closing down factories and sparking wildfires that are terrorizing villages. NPR's Emily Feng reports. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Across China, the lights are...
NPR
Country stores — a hallmark of rural life — deal with the challenge of inflation
Country stores are a hallmark of rural life. Many have survived for more than 100 years by learning to adapt. Today, they face a new challenge: inflation. Country stores are a hallmark of rural life; the kinds of places where you can buy fertilizer in one aisle, lotion in the next and crickets for bait in a third. Many have survived for more than 100 years by adapting to everything from the Great Depression to the Great Recession. And now, those stores are dealing with their latest challenge - high inflation. Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports on how one store is putting those survival skills to use.
NPR
A Kremlin-linked mercenary group is now openly recruiting for the war in Ukraine
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with mercenary expert Sean McFate about recent recruiting strategies by the Wagner Group due to Russian losses in Ukraine. The Wagner Group, a private mercenary firm widely believed to be linked to Russia's defense ministry, first rose to prominence back in 2014. They were fighting in Ukraine alongside pro-Russia separatists in Donbas in the east. Well, look at Ukraine today and you will find Wagner fighters in combat alongside official Russian forces. And while the Kremlin denies links to the group, they are now openly advertising in Russia for new recruits.
NPR
A look at 'quiet quitting' — and whether it's a good or bad thing
Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. Doing only assigned tasks. Spending more time with family. These are some practices in the workplace trend of "quiet quitting" — which some experts say is a misnomer. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. sharp, doing your assigned tasks...
WEKU
As India turns 75, Muslim girls are suing to wear the hijab — and protect secularism
When her high school banned the hijab, Ayesha Shifa sued. Her case went to India's Supreme Court. A verdict, expected soon, could redefine what secularism means in the world's largest democracy.
NPR
Finland's prime minister got grief for partying. Australia's leader was cheered
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. National leaders are people, too. Some people complained when video showed Finland's prime minister - she was partying with friends. Yet there seems to be less controversy after the guy who leads Australia turned up at a rock concert. When spotted by the crowd, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downed his beer and held up the empty cup. The crowd roared its approval.
NPR
How Daria Dugina's death impacts security for Putin allies in Russia
In Russia today, a televised funeral for the woman killed by a car bomb in Moscow this past weekend. Her name was Daria Dugina. She was a Russian propagandist. She supported her country's invasion of Ukraine, both on TV and online. And her death is making global headlines, both for its violence and because of who her father is. Well, let's bring in Marlene Laruelle. She is director of the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University. Welcome.
NPR
What happens to sweat in outer space (Hint: There's no gravity to help it drip away)
Humans' ability to sweat is useful on Earth — but when people go up into space, they find that perspiring in zero gravity presents some unique challenges. This summer, we have been examining sweat in a series of stories on all aspects of perspiration. Today we are leaving the planet to ponder sweating in space because, as NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports, sweat is a big deal for space travelers.
NPR
An Iranian American writer makes a case against censorship and for Rushdie
Following the attack on author Salman Rushdie, NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Iranian American writer Azar Nafisi about attempts to silence writers. Her latest book is: Read Dangerously. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Writers are paying tribute to Salman Rushdie. He's the novelist attacked and seriously injured this month while talking in...
NPR
Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross, who's off this week. My guest, Mo Amer, is a comedian who brings a unique voice to his performances, rooted in his unusual background. Mo is short for Mohammed. He's Palestinian, but he grew up in Kuwait, where his family enjoyed a comfortable life until he was 9, when the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the United States in 1991. There, as he explained to Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show," things were different.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Shouting in non-English language). Earlier this month, a couple days before the anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, about two dozen women marched down a main street in Kabul chanting bread, work, freedom. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP:...
NPR
A French island's summer regatta is back in full this year
Each summer, an Atlantic French island holds a regatta which includes a mix of historic and modern sail boats. After being canceled due to COVID, the race, crowds, yachters and history buffs are back. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The Atlantic coast of France is known for great sailing. Now, COVID...
NPR
Australian site challenged Fox's Lachlan Murdoch to sue after he accused it of libel
Go ahead and sue us. That's the defiant message from a small Australian news site called Crikey over threats of a defamation lawsuit from Fox Corp CEO Lachlan Murdoch. Murdoch helps to oversee a huge global media empire, and NPR's David Folkenflik is covering legal fights involving Fox in Australia and the U.S. Hi, David.
NPR
Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, how can we measure the loss of life?
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations Human Rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, about whether death tolls in Russia's war on Ukraine have been underestimated. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How can we know the true human cost of the war? It's now six months old, about....
NPR
Work goes on inside a Ukrainian nuclear power plant amid threats of Russian bombs
International inspectors have not been able to secure a nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops. It is still in a battle zone. We've seen images of this plant since the start of the war in Ukraine. Russian soldiers, you may recall, fought their way in. They're now defending that area as Ukrainian troops push back. During all of that time, the plant has been operating. Civilians go to work there every day.
NPR
There's a new item on the menu at many French wine bars: non-alcoholic wine
AUGUSTIN LABORDE: (Speaking French). ROSMAN: Meeting up with friends in bars quickly became a frustrating experience, he says. His only nonalcoholic options were drinks like soda or fruit juice. So Laborde, a lawyer with a passion for side projects, started doing some internet research. LABORDE: (Speaking French). ROSMAN: Turns out,...
NPR
From warehouses to the frontlines: How Ukraine's forces are getting drones
Many different high-tech weapons are arriving in Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military fight Russian forces - weapons including Javelin anti-tank missiles and HIMAR (ph) rocket systems. Pound for pound, though, perhaps no pieces of equipment are more valuable on the Ukrainian battlefield than lightweight, remote controlled drones. NPR's Tim Mak tracks the commercial drones being brought in by volunteers from warehouses in the West to the frontlines in the East.
