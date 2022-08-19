Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
NPR
Work goes on inside a Ukrainian nuclear power plant amid threats of Russian bombs
Andriy Tuz was at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant when it came under Russian control in March. Now in Switzerland, Tuz talks about work and life at the complex under Russian occupation. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. International inspectors have not been able to secure a nuclear power plant occupied by Russian...
NPR
From warehouses to the frontlines: How Ukraine's forces are getting drones
Many different high-tech weapons are arriving in Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military fight Russian forces - weapons including Javelin anti-tank missiles and HIMAR (ph) rocket systems. Pound for pound, though, perhaps no pieces of equipment are more valuable on the Ukrainian battlefield than lightweight, remote controlled drones. NPR's Tim Mak tracks the commercial drones being brought in by volunteers from warehouses in the West to the frontlines in the East.
NPR
Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, how can we measure the loss of life?
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations Human Rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, about whether death tolls in Russia's war on Ukraine have been underestimated. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. How can we know the true human cost of the war? It's now six months old, about....
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.
A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arms-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him on leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
NPR
How Daria Dugina's death impacts security for Putin allies in Russia
In Russia today, a televised funeral for the woman killed by a car bomb in Moscow this past weekend. Her name was Daria Dugina. She was a Russian propagandist. She supported her country's invasion of Ukraine, both on TV and online. And her death is making global headlines, both for its violence and because of who her father is. Well, let's bring in Marlene Laruelle. She is director of the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University. Welcome.
NPR
Ukrainian refugees who ended up in Russia must now decide what comes next
For months now, we have been bringing you stories of Ukrainians who fled the war by heading west to take refuge in Europe. But hundreds of thousands have also gone to Russia, some by choice, others under duress. NPR's Moscow correspondent Charles Maynes has been spending time talking with Ukrainians now in Russia as a result of the conflict and talking with the Russians who helped them.
NPR
6 months of war: The realities in Ukraine
Audio will be available later today. It's been six months since Russia launched its full scale invasion on Ukraine. Now it's a war of attrition that has led to a global food crisis, inflation across the world and devastation in Ukraine.
NPR
6 months of war: The weaponry and aid
Audio will be available later today. The U.S. and NATO are supplying Ukraine with increasingly powerful and sophisticated weapons. Will the West sustain this level of military support as the war grinds on?
Ukraine leader vows fight 'until the end' on 6-month war anniversary
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in Kyiv on Wednesday, hailing Ukraine's six-month long resistance to the Russian invasion as his counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed the fight would continue "until the end". We will fight for it until the end."
NPR
Kyiv hosts a different kind of parade to celebrate Ukraine's independence day
This week marks six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but it also marks Ukraine's Independence Day. On August 24, 1991, the Ukrainian parliament declared its intent to separate from the Soviet Union. Every year since, parades and festivals have been held to celebrate - not this year, though. The war won't allow it. From Kyiv, NPR's Julian Hayda has this report on how the government will mark the occasion.
NPR
What led to the deadly attack on a popular hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu?
Al-Shabab, the al-Qaida-linked terrorist group, stormed a popular hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, the other day. Somali forces pushed back and ended a 30-hour siege, but the attack left 21 people dead and dozens wounded. Let's talk about this with Omar Mahmoud, who is a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group. His focus is East Africa. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to economist Shah Mehrabi, member of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, about Afghan Central Bank reserves that remain frozen in the U.S.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Shouting in non-English language). Earlier this month, a couple days before the anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, about two dozen women marched down a main street in Kabul chanting bread, work, freedom. UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Shouting in non-English language). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP:...
NPR
Finland's prime minister got grief for partying. Australia's leader was cheered
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. National leaders are people, too. Some people complained when video showed Finland's prime minister - she was partying with friends. Yet there seems to be less controversy after the guy who leads Australia turned up at a rock concert. When spotted by the crowd, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downed his beer and held up the empty cup. The crowd roared its approval.
NPR
French supermarkets have been low on mustard. The main cause stems from Canada
For months, shoppers in France have seen a worrying gap in the condiment aisle. A severe mustard shortage has troubled the country, one of the world's top mustard consumers. Emma Jacobs reports the shortage actually has roots an ocean away. EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: First, Gabrielle Villais noticed the popular mustard...
NPR
Many question whether Seoul's promised reforms will stop basement apartment drownings
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Korean). KUHN: There are teams of soldiers, workers and volunteers going through the neighborhood, loading trucks up with household debris, furniture, electronics, food. Everything covered in mud and mold is being thrown onto trucks. And the smell is pretty rank. One resident, surnamed Hwang, said that returning...
