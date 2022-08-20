Read full article on original website
Related
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Long Beach seeks to expand pickleball courts as popularity of sport soars
There's only one dedicated pickleball court in the city. "It's clearly Long Beach's biggest unmet recreational need," according to our top parks official. The post Long Beach seeks to expand pickleball courts as popularity of sport soars appeared first on Long Beach Post.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Western football team opens with decisive road win over Chino
Western’s football team takes the field for Friday’s game with Chino. (Photos courtesy Victor Baltazar). Coach Dan Davidson’s Western High School football team opened the season Friday night with a 42-0 nonleague victory over Chino at Chino. “It was exciting to kick off the season against a...
Long Beach Post
Huntington Beach claims close encounter of the winning kind over Mayfair
Sports desk is an AI computer program that is designed to keep you updated on local high school sports scores. Updates are automatically generated. If you see any errors please let us know. Support our journalism. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Mater Dei-Bishop Gorman tops four MaxPreps Top 25 matchups in 'biggest weekend' of games in years
No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) begins its 2022 season this week in a much-anticipated trip to Texas to take on perennial Lone Star State power Allen. This is the second straight year fans get a huge California-Texas showdown after Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) rolled out and beat Duncanville 45-3 last season.
1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Newport Beach (Newport Beach, CA)
According to Lt. Justin Morouse, a motor vehicle accident took place on Friday night in Newport Beach dock. The official stated that a woman drove her car into the water near [..]
ocsportszone.com
Crean Lutheran football team dedicates season in memory of Mary Curtis and wins opener
Crean Lutheran coach Rick Curtis (middle) was joined by (from right) the Jones family, including former player Steve Jones, Carter Jones, Steve Jones Sr. and Caden Jones. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran High School). It was a special victory for Crean Lutheran football coach Rick Curtis Friday night. Curtis was back...
tornadopix.com
Huntington Beach realtor reviews 1% commission for listing…
Hadi is one of the best real estate agents in Orange County and has helped many families save big when buying, selling or investing in real estate. HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ – Choosing an informed real estate agent is critical to the success of a real estate transaction. When one sells a home, even small differences in cost make a big difference in the bottom line. Home Smart Evergreen Realty offers a diverse and extraordinary team of local Realtors whose real estate knowledge provides clients with rich, in-depth and highly attentive services.
SoCal to see hot temps in some parts Tuesday, slight chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Tuesday will see temperatures range from warm to hot as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yorba Linda (Yorba Linda, CA)
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a single-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in Yorba Linda. The officials stated that a woman was driving a Lexus in the [..]
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
63-Year-Old Man Died And A Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday morning in San Clemente. According to Sgt. Todd Hylton, the 63-year-old man suffered a medical emergency which caused the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle then hit a tree [..]
sierranewsonline.com
Teen Fatality At Thousand Island Lake
MADERA COUNTY–At approximately 8pm on August 10, 2022, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a teenage subject who had gone missing from his hiking party near Thousand Island Lake. Thousand Island Lake, part of the Ansel Adams Wilderness in eastern Madera County, is at...
localocnews.com
Will you vote for the Santa Ana resident running for the 68th State Assembly District?
There are two candidates running to represent Santa Ana in the 68th Assembly District, in the upcoming November General Election.That district includes most of Santa Ana and parts of Anaheim and Orange as well. One of the candidates, Mike Tardif, is a longtime resident of Santa Ana, where he also...
spotonidaho.com
Soon you'll drive a new freeway, from I-84 between Meridian and Nampa to points north
First there was Idaho 16, the rural highway that linked Idaho 44 , or State Street, to Emmett. Then, in 2014, came a big extension: a 2.5-mile four-lane freeway from ...
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
celebsbar.com
Mexican takeaway set for Irvine as mother and daughter get go ahead to turn home into restaurant
A mother and daughter have been given the green light to turn their Irvine home into a Mexican takeaway and cafe. Robin and Rosie Weideger plan to open their 'Taste of New Mexico' venture in October after planners approved a proposal for their Eglinton Street home, subject to conditions.The duo, who have operated their business from a food truck, will run a takeaway venture from the ground floor of the four-bedroom property, which is next door to the Irvine Cycles bike shop.There will be an indoor seating area for 12 in a converted living room and three outdoor pavement tables.Opening hours will be: Monday and Tuesday: 12pm to 6pm; Friday: 12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm; Saturday: 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm and Sunday 3pm to 8pm.Robin and head chef Rosie will initially staff the business with plans to employ a further two members of staff for Fridays and Saturdays only.One objector raised fears about the venture having a negative impact on the value of neighbouring properties but this was not deemed a material planning consideration.
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
NBC San Diego
OC Man Attempts World Record By Pedaling Across the Pacific
A man from Newport Beach will attempt to break a world record Saturday by pedaling across the Pacific. Matthew Thomas will attempt breaking the record while pedaling from Newport Beach to Catalina Island. "There's always doubt because you're going across the ocean, pedaling a bike," Thomas said. "Anything could happen...
Comments / 0