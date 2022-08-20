Read full article on original website
Windsor’s Future Legends Acquires Grand Junction Rockies
Thanks to Windsor's brand new multi-sports complex, professional sports are coming to Northern Colorado in a big way. In 2023, you'll have multiple chances to "root, root, root for the home team" - Future Legends, the groundbreaking sports complex set to open in Windsor in 2023, has acquired the Grand Junction Rockies to its already impressive lineup of professional sports teams.
mwcconnection.com
Trouble in Laradise: Wyoming loses WR Gunnar Gentry once again to likely season-ending injury
The Wyoming Cowboys lost redshirt Junior Wide Receiver Gunnar Gentry to what is expected to be a season-ending injury in practice this week after he went down on a non-contact play. Gentry is the younger brother of former UW receiver Tanner Gentry and was set to become an important leader...
Half Fast Subs Opens Second Location in the Heart of Fort Collins
Half Fast Subs opened the doors of its second location across from CSU’s historic main campus in Fort Collins on August 19, marking the sandwich shop’s first expansion outside of Boulder, where it has become a community institution. “After decades of success thanks to Boulder residents and CU...
9-foot-tall kitten needs a name at CSU Spur
DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name. The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26. The unofficial mascot of...
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
Mount Zion’s M: the tradition attached to the letter-bearing peak
While driving through Golden, sooner or later, your gaze is likely to land on the 'M' emblazoned Mt. Zion lording over the city.
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Denver breaks 64-year-old daily rainfall record
Denver broke yet another weather record on Sunday, not for record heat, however, but this time for record rainfall.
Former Olympian hoping for change as 18th Street bridge elevators are shut down overnight
DENVER — For Amy Van Dyken, the route to get to a place as important as the nearest grocery store, is vital. The route includes a pedestrian bridge at 18th Street right next to where she lives, that crosses over train tracks and provides access to a nearby Whole Foods and Union Station.
Check Out This Epic Summer Tubing Hill In Colorado
While summer is winding down, we still have a little over a month until we officially turn the calendar to fall on September 21. One of the things that I fully intend on taking advantage of is something that up until now had no idea existed, the summer tubing hill in Granby at YMCA of the Rockies--Snow Mountain Ranch.
Green District Salad Chain Makes Changes to its Colorado Plans
The healthy-eating joint has apparently added and changed openings regarding its Fort Collins and Colorado Springs locations
This Stunning Evergreen Castle has its Own Moat and Waterfalls
Severance Home Has a Mine Tunnel Hallway Leading to all the Fun. This Severance, Colorado home has a mining tunnel hallway that leads you to a movie theater, game room, and craft room. Would You Move Out of Colorado to Live in This Oklahoma Castle?. Colorado is an expensive place...
drivinvibin.com
5 Reasons to Avoid Boulder, Colorado
Boulder sits in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. It’s an outdoor recreation paradise, but it’s not perfect. Its breathtaking landscapes and natural beauty easily mask why we think this is one city you should avoid. If you’re planning a trip to Colorado, you’ll want to keep reading.
Snow in August? Check out where the first few flakes of winter fell on Sunday
It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.
The Weeknd’s Show In Denver Was Amazing. Here Are 25+ Pix We Took
After two years of delays, The Weeknd finally brought his After Hours Til Dawn Tour through Denver, which was absolutely amazing. Here are some sick pix in case you missed the show. Pictures From The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour. It feels like we waited forever for this show,...
When could it snow in Denver?
Temperatures are still in the 80s and 90s in Denver but it will not be long before the leaves start changing and snow starts falling.
Greeley-Evans district tracks missing high schoolers
The front door of the house was ajar when Domanic Castillo and Julia Madera approached. They were looking for a teenager named Jason who’d missed the first five days of school at Northridge High in Greeley. The boy wasn’t there, but his father was — dusty from working on renovations inside. After Castillo explained that they hadn’t seen Jason at school yet, the man quickly dialed the boy’s mother and handed over his...
theprowersjournal.com
Career CPW Officer Devoted Life to Working for Colorado’s Wildlife, Outdoor Enthusiasts
LA JUNTA, Colo. – As a temporary employee at a federal wildlife office in Fort Collins some 40 years ago, Steve Keefer shared in the excitement of the discovery of a colony of black-footed ferrets in Wyoming. The black-footed ferret had been feared extinct for years in North America...
Annual peach festival returns to Colorado town
The annual Fort Collins Peach Festival is coming back to Colorado next week for its 10th year, to celebrate the return of the state's peach season. "The idea for a Peach Festival started when members of the 1918 Rotary Club of Fort Collins and Fort Collins Breakfast decided to work together to raise money for local charities and to promote Rotary throughout the region [in 2010]. They decided to build upon the success of the Peach Sale sponsored by the Breakfast Rotary Club, which has sold boxes of peaches every year here in Fort Collins and all over Northern Colorado," the festival's website reads.
