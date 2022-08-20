Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College of Idaho's tailgate culture brings Yotes community together
The College of Idaho Yotes started their season on Saturday with a 31-3 win over Montana State-Northern in Caldwell.The College of Idaho athletics tries to bring in people from the Caldwell community. People also travel from other states like the Killians, who made their way from...
Stabbing, accidental shooting at Western Idaho Fair being investigated
The Ada County Sheriff's Office is working to determine the cause of an 18-year-old being stabbed and a 16-year-old accidentally shooting himself at the Western Idaho Fair on Friday, according to a press release. Police believe a group of people the 18-year-old was with may be related...
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
Idaho woman arrested, to face murder charge. Caldwell police say she shot her grandfather
A woman was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of her 81-year-old grandfather Thursday night, according to a Caldwell Police Department news release. Esmeralda Ahumada, 34, of Caldwell, was taken ...
7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area
Alright y'all... it's National Burger Day! Naturally, we've gotta share with you the best burger spots around here. Keep scrolling for a list of the 7 Best... Continue reading...
College football primer: With first game next week, a Boise State season guide for fans
If you haven't been paying attention to the Idaho Statesman's daily coverage from the Boise State football team's fall camp, never fear, your guide is here. We'll give you a ... Posted in:. Places:. 12:00. 12:00. VOLLEYBALL: Rich vs Star Valley Game 1 of Preliminary Round of Cokeville Tournament (8-26-22)
