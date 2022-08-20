Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Strangers find kayaker's lost prosthetic leg in Campbell Creek
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
Industry Appreciation Day, a Kenai tradition, to include nonprofit ‘industry’ for first time next year
Saturday was Industry Appreciation Day in Kenai, a tradition that started as a way to highlight the private sector oil and gas industry, and which has grown to include commercial fishing and the tourism industries. Last year, health care was added to the list of industries on the Kenai Peninsula....
alaskapublic.org
Suspect connected to AMBER alert arrested in Soldotna after fleeing troopers in Fairbanks
Alaska State Troopers say they’ve arrested a Fairbanks man connected to an AMBER alert sent Wednesday night for a missing teenage girl. Troopers say they were already searching for 51-year-old Steven Narron for a felony probation violation on Wednesday. Then, investigators linked him to the disappearance of 15-year-old Alexis Bane, who’d last been seen in Fairbanks on Sunday.
kdll.org
Hope and Cooper Landing Schools get a new principal
School started this week in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School district, and the small rural K-12 schools in Hope and Cooper Landing have started off the year with a new principal. Previously, these schools were grouped with the Moose Pass School and Tustumena Elementary under one principal, but starting this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kdll.org
New gravel pit regulation moves on to public comment next month
A new overhaul to Kenai Peninsula Borough code regarding gravel pits and other material sites is up for public comment next month — the latest in a years-long effort to rework the borough’s permitting process and draw compromise between those gravel pit owners and those who live nearby.
kbbi.org
Recent change in CDC recommendations prompts a shift in local protocols
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed guidance related to COVID-19 last week, and the Lower Kenai Peninsula followed suit, despite maintaining a high alert status. Annie Garay, a local nurse and nurse health educator, said South Peninsula Hospital emergency room visits, along with the local positivity rate, have...
radiokenai.com
CIA Opens Soccer Season With Five Victories
The 2022 Borealis Co-Ed Soccer season is in full swing with the Cook Inlet Academy Eagles representing the Kenai Peninsula in the fall, small school co-ed soccer season. Teams competing in the fall soccer season include: CIA, Su-Valley (2021 champions), Birchwood Christian, Delta Junction, Holy Rosary, Lumen Christi, Nenana, and Tri-Valley.
radiokenai.com
Kardinals Offense Stalls In 35-13 Loss To North Pole
The Kenai Kardinals’ home opener matched the 1-0 Kardinals against Division II North Pole on Saturday at Kenai Central with the Patriots downing Kenai 35-13 in non-divisional football. North Pole 35 – Kenai 13. The first quarter of the 35-13 North Pole victory over Kenai produced only one...
Comments / 1