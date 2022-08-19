Though the titles are eerily similar, you’re not going to want to get Goodnight Moon mixed up with Goodnight Mommy, a thriller starring Naomi Watts. They’re just a little different. No more nice bunny mom. Now, Watts is a creepy, bandaged-mother with a list of demands from her twin sons.“I was hoping this could be our little secret,” Watts whispers to her boys in the trailer, lighting up a cigarette and pouring a glass of wine for herself right in front of them. Looks like Big Little Lies meets Hereditary. Intriguing! Also, terrifying!In fact, in part of the trailer, Watts...

MOVIES ・ 14 MINUTES AGO