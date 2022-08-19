ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harold Clark
4d ago

You would have loved to get it in front of some liberal Michigan judge. Where liberal Nessel might have some control. Sorry Gretch....you lose.

Fish Michigan
4d ago

just another thing GRETCH over reached on just like all the lockdowns she put in and violated

Guest
4d ago

They used a state court to get a judge to ignore warnings that it would be dangerous to raise the water level at those dams . The judge and Nessel ignored those warnings by experts because their DONORS wanted their lake back and some just wanted to own the dam at tax payers and midland residents expense!

