gsutigers.com
Allamont Bates Named GSU Bowling Coach
GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean Scott, announced the hiring of new Lady Tigers head bowling coach Allamont Bates on Monday. "We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Allamont Bates to Grambling State University and to be our next head bowling coach," Scott...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Baugh pleased with ’Cats scrimmage at Byrd
Ruston High School head football coach Jerrod Baugh had one mission for his Bearcats as they scrimmaged at Byrd on Friday evening — to compete with the Yellow Jackets and their nowadays somewhat unique offense. Baugh came away feeling that mission was accomplished. “I thought the competition level was...
Coaches, players gather at Ruston’s Civic Center for Bayou Jamb Media Day, to unofficially kick off football season
While it was raining outside Ruston’s Civic Center, it was bright and electric inside. Coaches and players representing 14 different football teams from Northeast to Northwest Louisiana, all gathered for the Bayou Jamb Media Day. For the first time in the event’s history, the contests will be played at Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium in […]
Former Wossman and LSU star, Cam Lewis gives back to the community
As football players near preseason camps of their own, there are still a few giving back. Former LSU and Wossman High School star, Cam Lewis returned home to give back to the community. The Wildcat great held his inaugural skills and drills camp at Grady-Jones Stadium. Dozens of children of all ages learned from Lewis […]
KTAL
Preseason Blitz: Tatum Eagles
TATUM, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – After building one of the most successful programs in Texas, Tatum is hoping Head Coach Whitney Keeling replicates his success in Waskom with the Eagles. “Coaching is coaching,” said new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at Waskom, Tatum, Houston, wherever...
KNOE TV8
Alumni organize 20th annual fundraiser for GSU athletics
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In just three days, Grambling State University’s (GSU) Athletic Department will host a major longtime fundraiser. The Monroe-Ouachita Chapter of GSU’s National Alumni Association is hosting its 20th annual Evening with Grambling State University Athletic Department. The organization’s president, Ezzard Burton, said the event...
Natchitoches Times
Investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as NSU’s 20th president set for Sept. 9
NATCHITOCHES – The investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as Northwestern State University’s 20th president will take place with a formal ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in A.A. Fredericks Auditorium and will be followed by a community reception in the Sylvan Friedman Student Union Ballroom. NSU alumni, supporters and friends are invited to join students, faculty and staff in the celebration.
arklatexweekend.com
Ark-La-Tex County and State Fairs 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - It’s one of the best things to look forward to in the fall: all of the county and state fairs with the rides, food, exhibits and fun. From August to October, these celebrations are always fun for the whole family. AUGUST 13-20 85th Annual...
City of Monroe and West Monroe announces sandbagging locations
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly. […]
KSLA
Gun scare at Minden football game; no gun found
Albert Jo Lopez, 57, was arrested for the shooting death of Chase Brownfield. The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief. Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.
KTBS
Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
KTAL
Red River Revel is Revving up with Revel Bands
(Loving Living Local)- The Red River Revel is revving up for another year with a new executive director at the helm. The Red River Revel is “a nine-day arts festival best described as our slogan, Music, Art, and Food” said the new Executive Director, Logan Lewis. The festival started in 1976 as the Junior League of Shreveport’s Bicentennial gift to the region’s citizens. At the time it was a small festival on the riverfront that has grown so large today, that even Festival Plaza can barely contain it. Festival Plaza is located at 101 Crockett Street in downtown Shreveport.
Louisiana woman expected to recover after being found shot in crashed car
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found.
KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
A New Way to Sell Cars: Louisiana Car Guy Posts Funniest Ad Ever
A lot of salespeople will tell you that the hardest thing to do in sales is to get a potential buyer's attention. This Louisiana car guy has 'attention-getting' down to a science!. Meet Jared Hooter of Haughton, LA. Jared is in car sales and works at Chevyland in Shreveport, LA.
bizmagsb.com
Minden native completes Community Development Institute
MINDEN — Kamesha “Kay” West, FUSE executive fellow and a native of Minden, Louisiana, recently completed the Year 1 Class of the 36th Annual Community Development Institute (CDI) at the University of Central Arkansas on August 5, 2022. Kay is excited to use the knowledge gained to...
KNOE TV8
Car removed from ditch along I-20 in West Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A car in a ditch slowed traffic along Interstate 20 in West Monroe for around an hour and a half Monday. It started around noon. A viewer photo shows the vehicle in the deep ditch between the eastbound lanes of I-20 and the service road in front of Walk-Ons.
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 19, 2022, that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Tracey Shaver, 54, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KSLA
Keep the umbrella handy for the time being!
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We have a wet one ahead of us and I’m not talking about just tomorrow!. Tonight, showers are possible with warm and muggy conditions, and lows in the mid-70s. Tracking continued rain chances, as we saw today but this time more, tomorrow and at times...
arklatexweekend.com
Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores the culture at Festival Plaza
Festival Plaza, Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival is coming up fast, many activities will be available including food, vendors, live music, and an artist showcase. The Louisiana Food Fall Festival kicks off from August 26th to the 28th and is for all ages....
