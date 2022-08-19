It’s easy to say that St. Francis Borgia football head Coach Dale Gildehaus feels better about his team following last Friday’s jamboree at Washington High School. “We competed,” Gildehaus said. “From that standpoint, I’m very proud of what the kids did. We saw the level where we would like to be against Washington. Against Warrenton and Wright City, we did very well. We should have done well.”

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO