Washington Missourian
Gildehaus sees improvement in Borgia football
It’s easy to say that St. Francis Borgia football head Coach Dale Gildehaus feels better about his team following last Friday’s jamboree at Washington High School. “We competed,” Gildehaus said. “From that standpoint, I’m very proud of what the kids did. We saw the level where we would like to be against Washington. Against Warrenton and Wright City, we did very well. We should have done well.”
Washington Missourian
Washington pool attendance takes a dive in ’22
The new pool last year attracted record crowds while record heat this pool season hurt attendance. “It was rainy early in the year and then got really hot for part of the summer,” said Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks and Recreation Director.
Washington Missourian
Union eyeing partnership with East Central College on electric vehicle chargers
Union is considering partnering with East Central College on electric vehicle charging stations. The two-unit charging station would be the latest recent partnership between the two. The city has worked with ECC on improvements at the roundabout at the entrance to the college and ECC has hosted the Union Farmers’ Market this summer, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Aug. 15 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
Washington Missourian
Augusta Bakery opens with Schulte’s donuts
Augusta Bakery & Coffee Shop has opened in the Augusta Emporium, serving Stan’s Coffee and confections from Schulte’s Bakery. The shop, which opened Aug. 23, is owned by the Hoffmann Family of Companies. Don Simon, CEO of Missouri operations said a large crowd joined them for breakfast and caffeinated beverages on opening day.
Washington Missourian
WINGS picks Blankenship, Kelch and Tobben for induction into Hall of Honor
The WINGS Foundation, Washington Investment in Great Schools, has announced its 2022 Hall of Honor inductees, which recognizes alumni, former educators and community contributors to the Washington School District. This year’s honorees are Erin Blankenship for the alumni award, Bridgette Kelch for the community contributor award, and the late Larry...
Washington Missourian
Dairy Delight serves up new owners
Dairy Delight, Washington’s home of the “Gooey Burger,” has new ownership. Dan and Sue Arcobasso sold the business to their nephew Terrill Struttmann and his son Peyton Struttmann. The Struttmanns have been operating the business since July 1.
Washington Missourian
Buhr honored by St. Louis Business Journal as influential businesswoman
A Washington-based bank official is among the area’s Most Influential Business Women, according to the St. Louis Business Journal. Becky Buhr, senior vice president at Bank of Franklin County, is one of 25 women recently honored by the publication for “making a difference in the St. Louis business community.”
Washington Missourian
Central Elementary HVAC project costs jump
The replacement of the heating and cooling system at Central Elementary School in Union will cost significantly more than originally expected. The Union R-XI School District Board of Education unanimously approved paying Bales Construction Co., of Waynesville, $2.3 million at its Aug. 17 meeting. Bales was the low bidder out of four companies, beating out Integrated Facility Services, of Fenton, which bid $2.7 million.
Washington Missourian
Downtown Washington building boom expected to continue
Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023. “We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said.
Washington Missourian
11th annual Foodstock set for Aug. 27
Foodstock — Washington’s annual downtown music festival benefiting local food pantries — returns for its 11th year on Aug. 27. Area bands will perform from 5-10 p.m. while volunteers accept donations of cash or food to support four local food pantries: Loving Hearts Outreach, St. Francis Borgia Food Pantry, St. Peters Food Pantry and Feeding the Hungry of First Washington United Methodist Church.
Washington Missourian
Hoffmanns investments are drawing more customers to other Augusta businesses
When Kelly Dolan looked out the window of her bed and breakfast this past weekend, she saw parked cars lining both sides of Walnut Street in downtown Augusta. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that many cars parked on Walnut Street,” said Dolan, who moved from Wildwood to Augusta three years ago after purchasing H.S. Clay House Bed & Breakfast.
Washington Missourian
Public input requested for Connected 2050 proposal
The East-West Gateway Council of Governments is seeking input from St. Louis area residents, including those from Franklin County, on what the region’s transportation network will look like in the coming years. The council released a virtual open house where residents can read about a few topics related to...
Washington Missourian
Pacific aldermen decline traffic study
During its Aug. 16 meeting, the Pacific Board of Aldermen decided against commissioning a $17,900 traffic study that aimed at identifying traffic issues with semitrailers entering and exiting Pacific’s industrial parks. Instead, the board opted to direct city staff to examine where the best places would be to add...
Washington Missourian
Union seeks state grant to fund new industrial park
The city of Union is seeking an Industrial Site Development Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “We’re trying to apply for a grant to, hopefully, get out and find another piece of ground to develop a new industrial park,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. earlier this month.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan man dies in crash on Hwy. 185
A Sullivan man was killed in a two-car wreck on Highway 185 in rural Franklin County on Aug. 16. David Hoss, 61, of Sullivan, was westbound near Sleepy Hollow Road at 2:45 p.m., when he lost control of the 2006 Mercury Milan he was driving, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Hoss crossed the center line, striking the front of an eastbound 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 83-year-old Robert Smith, of Sullivan. Smith and passenger Linda Busse, 70, were transported by Missouri Baptist Ambulance to Missouri Baptist with minor injuries.
Washington Missourian
County looking at changes to suspended license cases
Franklin County’s municipal court could soon be hearing cases on revoked and suspended driver’s licenses. Such cases are now heard in Franklin County Circuit Court, with people accused of driving with a revoked or suspended license facing state charges.
