I really hope kids don't have 1st period PE, because it is extremely muggy this morning and we have a hot, humid day ahead. Scattered late day and evening storms are expected, especially north and west of Houston. Rain looks more likely from tonight through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (at least). Any individual storm could be heavy and produce several inches of rain. Dallas was hit by 7" of rain just this morning causing serious flooding, so we need to be on guard as well, especially beginning tomorrow.

1 DAY AGO