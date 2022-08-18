Read full article on original website
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
Families, children rescued from Seagoville community after flash flooding
SEAGOVILLE, Texas - People who are wheelchair-bound and families with children were rescued Monday afternoon in rural Seagoville in Dallas County. All afternoon, fire crews made multiple trips into the community to save people. More than a dozen people needed help. Dallas County Fire-Rescue brought people to safety as floodwaters...
Steamy Monday morning with isolated showers; scattered afternoon storms
I really hope kids don't have 1st period PE, because it is extremely muggy this morning and we have a hot, humid day ahead. Scattered late day and evening storms are expected, especially north and west of Houston. Rain looks more likely from tonight through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (at least). Any individual storm could be heavy and produce several inches of rain. Dallas was hit by 7" of rain just this morning causing serious flooding, so we need to be on guard as well, especially beginning tomorrow.
Tuesday morning weather forecast
Parts of the FOX26 area are under a Flood Watch until Tuesday evening. Be ready for some heavy downpours and stormy weather at times across Southeast Texas for the next several days. With the extra clouds and chances for rain the afternoon high temperatures will be below the expected end of August averages in the mid 90s. Stay connected with the FOX26 Weather App over the next few days!
