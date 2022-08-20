Read full article on original website
SF’s Castro AIDS Mural Is Back (and Gorgeous) After Graffiti Attack
After some jerkwad defaced the “Hope for the World Cure” Mural in the Castro with graffiti back in late December 2021, artists helped restore the mural back to its original glory and gave it a bright and colorful update. In addition to getting covered in graffiti, the mural,...
Trivia Night at Barebottle Brewing Co. (SF)
Trivia Night at Barebottle Brewing Co. (SF) Live multi-media trivia every Tuesday at 7pm. Barebottle Brewing Co., San Francisco. Free to play, win prizes. Hosted by local comedians. Teams up to 6. Tue 8/23 Trivia Night at Barebottle Brewing Co. (SF) Tue 8/30 Trivia Night at Barebottle Brewing Co. (SF)
Bay Area City Named “America’s Happiest City” for 2022
Forget about leaving your heart in San Francisco. It turns out that Concord is America’s happiest city. An analysis released Thursday by HouseFresh.com, a site focused on improving residential air quality, placed Concord in the Number One slot. “The hometown of Tom Hanks is said to be a quiet...
