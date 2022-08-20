Read full article on original website
Related
casscountyonline.com
Barbara E. Boller
Barbara E. Boller, age 80, Logansport, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at WoodBridge Health Campus. Born August 8, 1942, in Logansport, she was the daughter of Raymond and Mary Ellen Gish Stratton. She was married to Garry R. Boller, who preceded her in death October 14, 2018. A 1960...
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
casscountyonline.com
Robert A. Abney
Robert A. Abney, age 74, Logansport, passed away at 10:47 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, in Majestic Care of Sheridan (Indiana). Born in Paris, Kentucky, on December 20, 1947, he was the son of Robert and Grace Harrison Abney. He was married to Bonnie Trainer Hayden on December 9, 1985....
WNDU
5 injured in Cass County crash
The special teams unit for the Notre Dame football team leaves some big cleats to fill after both the starting kicker and punter moved on this offseason. Riley picks up 18-14 win over Gary West on Saturday night at TCU School Field. Notre Dame WR Avery Davis addresses recent season-ending...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
casscountyonline.com
Schools in Cass County, Indiana
Administration Building100 S. Main St.Walton (574) 626-2525. Little Kings Preschool6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Elementary6540 E. SR 218Walton (574) 626-2504. Lewis Cass Jr. Sr. High School6422 IN-218Walton (574) 626-2511.
casscountyonline.com
Town of Royal Center
Royal Center is located in Boone Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Winamac in Cass County, Indiana. Royal Center Clerk-TreasurerKatherine Pearson (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 1Teresa Hiatt (D)Term runs through 2023. Royal Center Town Council District 3Matt Colford (R)Term runs through 2022. Royal Center...
casscountyonline.com
Healthcare
We’ve compiled the following list of healthcare providers from a variety of sources. This list is not all-inclusive. If you have a suggestion you’d like us to add, send us an e-mail. 211. 211 is an information and referral service that provides information on a wide variety of...
abc57.com
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
abc57.com
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
casscountyonline.com
Town of Galveston
Galveston is located in Jackson Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Kokomo in Cass County, Indiana. This service allows the Town of Galveston to quickly share important information regarding many items with those who have signed up. Go to www.reachalert.com and click on sign up (in the upper right-hand corner.). Network name: type Galveston. Follow the prompt and enter your preferred contact information.
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
casscountyonline.com
Fall semester 2022 begins at Ivy Tech Community College
KOKOMO, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College is kicking off its fall semester today with the beginning of the first eight-week term. At Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area, where enrollment is up about 5 percent over last year, Interim Chancellor Ethan Heicher said, “It’s wonderful to see our classrooms and hallways full of students from all backgrounds and all walks of life.” Heicher added that many of the fastest growing majors in the Kokomo area are in manufacturing, nursing, cyber security, psychology, education and agriculture – programs that connect to the area’s greatest workforce need.
casscountyonline.com
Transportation in Cass County, Indiana
We’ve compiled the following information about transportation from various sources. Cass Transit provides the largest rural transportation service in the state. Weekday rides through their shared ride service can be scheduled with 24 hours advance reservation by calling 574-753-5555. Rides are free for those 60 and older; donations are...
Current Publishing
Out of business: Noblesville to begin Pleasant Street project this fall
Two longtime businesses in Noblesville have permanently closed their doors as the City of Noblesville prepares to begin a major improvement project along Pleasant Street this fall that officials say will improve east and west connectivity. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street, is estimated to cost $115 million and...
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a shooting outside of Brothers Bar and Grill […]
casscountyonline.com
Town of Walton
Walton is located in Tipton Township on U.S. 35 between Logansport and Kokomo in Cass County, Indiana. Walton Clerk-TreasurerMelanie Kelly (D)Term runs through 2023. Walton Town CouncilRichard R. Case (R)Term runs through 2022. Walton Town CouncilPatrick Robison (R)Term runs through 2023. Walton Town CouncilMichael L. Sailors (R)Term runs through 2023.
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
Comments / 0