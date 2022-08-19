Buryl Alan Brown, age 81, Joplin, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Alan was born July 9, 1941, in Joplin, son of the late Lester Lloyd Brown and Naomi Agnes (Peterson) Brown. He accepted Christ into his heart in 1952. He graduated Joplin High School in 1959, and then attended Joplin Junior College before receiving his degree in Electrical Engineering in 1964 from the University of Missouri at Rolla. He served his country in the United States Air Force (active and reserve), retiring after 27 years as a Lieutenant Colonel. His military service took him to the countries of England, Thailand, and Germany, and the states of Texas, Mississippi, and New York. In 1968 he married Joan E. Regan in London, England. In 1977 he moved his family to his hometown of Joplin, serving as an Air Force reservist at the Joplin Civil Defense Office. He also worked for over 20 years at Schreiber Foods in Carthage as a Maintenance Supervisor, retiring in 1997. He attended Blendville Christian Church and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He was a Red Cross volunteer, specializing in disaster relief.

