“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Trump escalates rhetoric against law enforcement
Despite calling to “lower the temperature,” former President Trump intensified attacks on law enforcement after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago home. Meantime, a judge rejects Sen. Lindsey Graham’s effort to delay testifying before a Georgia grand jury in a Trump election probe. Plus, there’s a chance former Vice President Pence could talk with the Jan. 6th committee.Aug. 20, 2022.
Sheer panic for Trump and his lawyers: Criminal searches mount, Giuliani ‘targeted’ for charges
Donald Trump's home was searched for classified intelligence and the DOJ is reviewing whether his lawyers illegally lied in that case, while Trump's election lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is now formally “targeted” for charges in a Georgia. Those recent legal problems compound a long list of headaches for Trump lawyers, from coup planner John Eastman facing a search to past Trump lawyers who have been disbarred or indicted. These real-life controversies, including "how far" lawyers will go and when do they become part of potential crimes they are supposed to defend, echo some of the plotlines in the classic legal film “The Devil’s Advocate,” now marking its 25th anniversary. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the parallels and some of the real-life conundrums facing lawyers with vexing clients. (This is an excerpt of a Beat report and interview with "Devil's Advocate" author Andrew Neiderman.)Aug. 22, 2022.
Hot mess: Trump lawyer Giuliani “targeted” for indictment in echo of “Devil’s Advocate”
Many of the real-life controversies surrounding Donald Trump, including his clash with the FBI and subsequent home search for classified documents; how far lawyers will go for their client; and the thin line between following the law and breaking the law, echo some of the plot lines in the classic legal film “The Devil’s Advocate,” now marking its 25th anniversary. This clip is an excerpt of MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber’s interview with the seminal novel’s author Andrew Neiderman, and a related special report.Aug. 22, 2022.
Amid Trump-linked probes, GOP is evolving into the 'Stop Snitchin'' Party
If you can’t tell by now, I take pleasure in highlighting the Republican Party’s anti-law-enforcement rhetoric in light of the court-approved FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. There’s just something about calling out the hypocrisy of people who’ve spent decades preaching to folks —...
Mandela Barnes leads Ron Johnson in recent polls
Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is expanding his lead on Trump ally Republican Senator Ron Johnson, according to recent polls. Lt. Gov. Barnes tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that “we cannot trust” Ron Johnson to represent the people of Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.Aug. 20, 2022.
Biden is on the verge of a student loan triumph. What's the holdup?
Within the next week, we’re likely to get word on whether the Biden administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments, or potentially go further and forgive loans completely for some borrowers. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the Biden...
Ukraine's turbulent history since independence
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine marks six months on Wednesday since Russia invaded the country in what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation". Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war of aggression with the aim of grabbing land and erasing Ukrainian national identity.
How Liz Cheney helped create her own downfall
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has been feted as a hero by prominent liberals and Never Trump Republicans alike for her refusal to cave in to 2020 election denialism, even though it cost her a seat in Congress. After her loss, she suggested that she too sees herself as walking among a pantheon of American heroes, explicitly linking herself to Abraham Lincoln in her concession speech and immediately launching a political action committee called "The Great Task,” a nod to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg address delivered during the Civil War.
Velshi: Your power, as a citizen, scares the far-right. Your vote threatens them.
American Democracy has been on a steady decline. For years, we’ve been trying to make sense of it. How can one party seem to be so opposed to the single principle on which this nation was built. Here’s one school of thought: maybe it’s not that the far-right wants to tear democracy down. Maybe, they never believed in its existence in the first place. For decades, there’s been a misguided philosophy that America is not a democracy, but rather, a Republic. Here’s why that argument is disingenuous.Aug. 20, 2022.
'A clear pattern of behavior' Fmr. FBI agent on law enforcement threats after Mar-a-Lago
Kansas conservatives lose — again — after abortion rights recount
Kansas conservatives were just taught a valuable lesson: No means no. On Sunday, officials concluded the partial recount of a landslide, statewide vote rejecting a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the legislature to ban abortion completely. And the recount predictably affirmed the results: Kansans resoundingly declined the amendment. Nearly...
Michael Keaton: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is 'extraordinary'
Award-winning actor Michael Keaton and Ukraine Children's Action Project co-founder Dr. Irwin Redlener discuss with Nicolle Wallace how dire the situation is for children in Ukraine and how Americans can help. Aug. 22, 2022.
ADL Head: Anti-Semitic group GDL ‘more than tripled’ propaganda dehumanizing Jews ‘this year alone’
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt joins Andrea Mitchell to break down startling new numbers from the ADL showing 2021 experienced the largest number of antisemitic incidents ever recorded in the organization’s 43-year history. Greenblatt discusses the rise in propaganda distribution by the “white supremacist organization” Goyim Defense League, “founded purely on the idea of trying to dehumanize and delegitimize Jewish people.” He says, “This year alone this group the GDL has more than tripled the number of propaganda acts targeting Jews, making them feel incredibly vulnerable all over the United States.”Aug. 22, 2022.
