Tejana influencer Melanie Mendez-Gonzalez announced as host of KLRN original series ¡SALUD! Season 2

Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. \u201cWould be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?\u201d — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1520657768 Musk claims...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO