Tejana influencer Melanie Mendez-Gonzalez announced as host of KLRN original series ¡SALUD! Season 2

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Artists set to perform at Tejano Music Awards announced
SAN ANTONIO — The Tejano Music Awards on Tuesday announced the artists that are set to be performing at the award show. The artists include: Da Krazy Pimpz, Eddie Gonzalez, Homeboyz, Isabel Marie, Jay Perez, Monica Saldivar, Ricardo Castillon, Shelly Lares, Stefani Montie, Sunny Sauceda and young artists from a segment that will feature the best rising talent in Tejano music, the release said.
Salad restaurant Sweetgreen set to open San Antonio spot at The Quarry
San Antonio will finally have a taste of Sweetgreen.
Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. \u201cWould be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?\u201d — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1520657768 Musk claims...
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
flicksandfood.com
New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date
New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
Andy's Frozen Custard serves up second San Antonio location
Head to the Stone Oak for some 'Concrete.'
KSAT 12
Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio has some of the fastest rising rents in the nation — beating out Austin
Although San Antonio’s housing market is starting to cool as interest rates rise and home buyers back out of contracts, the Alamo City’s rental market is still hot, according to a recent report. According to Redfin, the average cost of rent in San Antonio rose 21% between last...
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
austinfoodmagazine.com
Maverick Whiskey’s Bourbon Slush Recipe
A family drink recipe from Maverick Whiskey Distillery owners, Dr. Kenneth and Dr. Amy Maverick, on crafting their Maverick Whiskey Bourbon Slush at home – perfect for entertaining and beating the lingering summer heat! (See recipe below). San Antonio based – Maverick Whiskey Distillery distributes their products by Republic...
KSAT 12
SeaWorld San Antonio is seeking scare actors for upcoming spooky season
SAN ANTONIO – Practice your screams, startle scare techniques, creepy character movements and sinister laughs — SeaWorld San Antonio is on the prowl for ghouls and goblins to perform at the annual Howl-O-Scream event. Do you have what it takes to be a spooky actor? SeaWorld San Antonio...
San Antonio Current
Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas
Public searches for San Antonio girl Lina Khil have been suspended as the family now believes that the girl that went missing over eight months ago is no longer in Texas, a family spokesperson told KENS 5 in an update. Then three-year-old Khil first went missing from a playground near...
KENS 5
VIA offering discounted shuttle service for Mötley Crüe show at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering special event service to the Alamodome Sunday for the Mötley Crüe Stadium Tour. The shuttles will begin at 2:30 p.m., which is two hours prior to the 4:30 p.m. start time of the concert, and end one hour after the concert ends.
Fish City Grill announces opening date for 3rd San Antonio seafood spot
The Rim area is days away from a welcoming a new seafood spot.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
KSAT 12
‘Finally’: KSAT viewers share images, videos of long-awaited rain in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – In drought-stricken South Central Texas, any sight of rain is a good thing. So when the storm rolled through the San Antonio area on Monday, KSAT viewers busted out their phones to capture photos and videos of the long-awaited downpours. The rain gauge at the San...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in San Marcos, Texas
Cruising through Texas on your South Central US road trip? Take out some time to comb through all the best things to do in San Marcos, Texas. Sandwiched between Austin and San Antonio, the Central Texas college town is a must-see stop when traveling through the Texas Hill Country. On...
San Antonio Current
20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss
San Antonio has exploded in growth, and with growth comes change. Sure, we love all the great new restaurants, entertainment options and culture the city has to offer, but we've also had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing people and places. To that end, we've rounded up 20 things...
kurv.com
Lovers Quarrel Gets Woman In Trouble
A San Antonio woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school. Yvette Gonzales was apparently upset with her ex-boyfriend, who is a teacher in the border town of Del Rio. Police say that the 32-year old called and sent text-messages, threatening to kill him and all...
