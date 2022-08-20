ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Anthony Harris
2d ago

I'm black and I feel this is wrong. instead of pandering to a specific demographic how about paying scholarships for all kids whose families can't afford their kids college tuition.

Bo Diddly
2d ago

Sounds like Frito Lay is racist against white people. I guess no more frito lay items will be purchased any longer.

Pat McCarthy
2d ago

President Biden had the same requirements for his running mate and his Supreme Court nominee. Rewarding people solely because of the race, and ignoring their qualifications has delivered us to a place of deepened division in this country. Hopefully a November Reckoning for their Agenda will give them the smack with the rolled up newspaper that the Democrats truly deserve.

