Read full article on original website
Anthony Harris
2d ago
I'm black and I feel this is wrong. instead of pandering to a specific demographic how about paying scholarships for all kids whose families can't afford their kids college tuition.
Reply(1)
14
Bo Diddly
2d ago
Sounds like Frito Lay is racist against white people. I guess no more frito lay items will be purchased any longer.
Reply(2)
16
Pat McCarthy
2d ago
President Biden had the same requirements for his running mate and his Supreme Court nominee. Rewarding people solely because of the race, and ignoring their qualifications has delivered us to a place of deepened division in this country. Hopefully a November Reckoning for their Agenda will give them the smack with the rolled up newspaper that the Democrats truly deserve.
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James Patrick
See the list of Chicago monuments a city advisory panel recommends should be taken downJennifer Geer
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer Geer
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer Geer
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinn
Comments / 37