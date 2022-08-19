Read full article on original website
shescatchingflights.com
Solo Travel: 10 Things to do Alone in Orlando
Orlando is a place known for theme parks and family fun. Yet there is another aspect of this city that can offer some of the best experiences to those who wish to visit the city as a lone traveler and not as a family outing. There are numerous things to...
mynews13.com
SeaWorld: Buy 2023 Fun Card, get rest of 2022 free
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking to save on admission to SeaWorld Orlando, the theme park is running a deal on its Fun Card. If you buy a 2023 Fun Card, you get admission for the rest of the year included for free. The Fun Card is priced...
allears.net
Missing the Osborne Lights? Check Out These Holiday Light Shows in Orlando Instead
It’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays…right…RIGHT?. Disney has already made a ton of big holiday announcements for this year. We know that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is returning to Magic Kingdom, and the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is returning, as well. Plus over on the west coast, Festival of Holidays will be back at Disney California Adventure. But if you’re still missing The Osborne Family Spectacle of Dancing Lights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and are looking for a good light show, then check out some of the options that will be available to you around Orlando this holiday season!
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
sltablet.com
Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont
CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
whereverfamily.com
Discovery Cove in Orlando Offers Free $50 Gift Card Per Guest
Save more on family travel to Orlando with this offer from Orlando’s Discovery Cove, an all-inclusive day resort. Discovery Cove offers one free $50 gift card per guest with the purchase of a single-day admission ticket, available for a limited time. The gift card can be used for merchandise, photos and more at Discovery Cove or at the other domestic parks in the SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment group.
click orlando
80-year-old Winter Park grandmother places 1st in weightlifting competition
WINTER PARK, Fla. – Emily Bader said it was mind over matter when she decided to compete at this year’s Praelium Weightlifting meet in Altamonte Springs. “I wanted to try to do it so badly. I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this and that I could lift the weights that I set as my goal,” Bader said. “The biggest challenge is when you walk out to lift the weights you have only one chance and if you mess up, you’ve messed up.”
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you happen to live in Florida or you travel to Florida often and you are looking for new restaurants where you can enjoy high-quality food then you are in the right place because that's what we are talking about today - four amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already been to them. Are you curious to see which pizza places to this list and if your favorite place is among them? Here they are.
villages-news.com
Restaurant operator David Suleiman purchases Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing
Restaurant operator David Suleiman has purchased the Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing. The Angler’s Club, nestled atop Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, was a favorite place for Gary Morse to dine with other top Villages executives. It remains a members-only restaurant, although the Morses reportedly stopped going there when their executive offices were moved several years ago to Brownwood.
allears.net
Ride Construction UPDATES For Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Theme Park
There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!
earnthenecklace.com
David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
David Heckard brought the latest weather updates to Orlando for five years. But now he’s moving on to a new job. David Heckard is leaving News 13 Orlando for the next step of his career. Orlando residents naturally had questions. They want to know where the Spectrum weather anchor is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Orland. Viewers hope to continue seeing him on their screens and are eager to know where his new job is. Fortunately for his followers, Heckard revealed details about his new job.
Three Great Steakhouses in Florida
Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
WESH
Tuesday storms in Central Florida die down
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday afternoon, residents had to keep an umbrella handy and stay weather aware as storms fired up. Storms have died down, and the flood advisory issued for Osceola County expired.
Grocery giant Publix bags real estate property; see where
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Publix Super Markets Inc. has made a real estate acquisition in a fast-growing area within Osceola County, with one of its own stores serving as the property’s featured tenant.
fox35orlando.com
Beagles saved from Virginia lab get adopted thanks to Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some of the fifteen beagles that were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia and brought to Orlando for care have found their forever homes. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando announced on Facebook that many of the dogs "have now begun the next chapter of their lives with their new families!"
Threatening phone call leads to evacuation of Florida TV news station
A Florida television station was evacuated late Sunday night after it received a threatening phone call.
AdWeek
WESH in Orlando Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Sunday Night Newscasts Canceled
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Orlando, Fla. NBC affiliate WESH had to cancel its 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts last night and delay its Monday morning news, after someone phoned in a bomb threat last night.
Hospitality company hosts hiring event to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida. The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve located at 11248 Lakeshore Reserve Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
click orlando
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
