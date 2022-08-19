Read full article on original website
Brace By Little Lifts Women's Soccer To Win
CHARLESTON, Ill. - A brace by Jenna Little was what Eastern Illinois women's soccer needed to wrap up a successful opening weekend of the 2022 season. Little scored both goals in the Panthers 2-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon as EIU went 1-0-1 during the opening weekend of play.
Volleyball Wins Exhibition Match 3-1
Tweet #LOYALandTRUE | Photo Gallery (by Sandy King) CHARLESTON, Ill. - Eastern Illinois defeats Missouri-St. Louis in their lone preseason match of the season by a final score of 3-1. EIU was lead by three Panthers who amassed 10 kills each. Finals scores of each set are as followed: 25-17, 13-25, 25-11, 25-21. Ella Collins, Elisavet Papageorgiou and Giovana Larrequi Lopez all sparked EIU's offense as each posted 10 kills during the match. This trio helped the Panthers hit for a .190 percentage against the Tritons which included a .314 percentage in the third set. EIU combined for 54 kills tonight compared to the Triton's 31.
Breese, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Belleville East High School soccer team will have a game with Mater Dei High School - Breese on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. Belleville East High SchoolMater Dei High School - Breese.
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
Vintage KSDK: Beach Boys play the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us back to Aug. 21, 1977. On that day, the Beach Boys played the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Wrestling at The Chase, Missouri book festival
Missouri Book Festival is to kick off on Aug. 25th and 27th.
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
Ever want to feel small? Visit the giant rocking chair in this Illinois town
This small Illinois town is known for its oversized household objects. St. Louis has the Arch, and Casey has a giant rocking chair.
Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally
Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
Families come from around the world to share the passion a car racing
Saturday, thousands of fans were out at the World Wide Technology Racetrack in Madison, Illinois to watch the Bommarito Automotive Group Indy 500 race.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Drivers ready for Bommarito 500; race time moved up!
Drivers for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and other races this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway qualified on Friday.
East Alton market thriving in first year
Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT
Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
SamJam keeps going for a great cause
CARLINVILLE – One of the larger music festivals in small-town Illinois music festival returns this year with an array of musical genres. The 2022 SamJam Music and Brewfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon until 10 p.m. at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, just north of Carlinville. The event will feature everything from R&B to country and rock and roll, jazz, and American folk.
Company Upset About Firefighters’ Response Time for Madison (IL) Warehouse Fire
Aug. 19—An attorney for the metal recycling company that owns two warehouses that burned down in Madison last week says it took too long for firefighters to respond to the massive fire. “Everyone, everyone is concerned about why there was … this monstrous gap in time between the call...
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
Legacy Sound to Perform Tonight in Collinsville
After being a traveling musician for the last 43 years Roger Matthews found himself longing to get back to his roots in gospel music. In pursuing this dream, he’s reconnected with some old friends and met some new ones and together they have formed “Legacy Sound”. Legacy...
2 men die in Edwardsville construction accident
Police said the men were working in an underground area at a residential construction site. First responders are working to recover their bodies.
