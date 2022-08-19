ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

eiupanthers.com

Brace By Little Lifts Women's Soccer To Win

CHARLESTON, Ill. - A brace by Jenna Little was what Eastern Illinois women's soccer needed to wrap up a successful opening weekend of the 2022 season. Little scored both goals in the Panthers 2-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon as EIU went 1-0-1 during the opening weekend of play.
eiupanthers.com

Volleyball Wins Exhibition Match 3-1

Tweet #LOYALandTRUE | Photo Gallery (by Sandy King) CHARLESTON, Ill. - Eastern Illinois defeats Missouri-St. Louis in their lone preseason match of the season by a final score of 3-1. EIU was lead by three Panthers who amassed 10 kills each. Finals scores of each set are as followed: 25-17, 13-25, 25-11, 25-21. Ella Collins, Elisavet Papageorgiou and Giovana Larrequi Lopez all sparked EIU's offense as each posted 10 kills during the match. This trio helped the Panthers hit for a .190 percentage against the Tritons which included a .314 percentage in the third set. EIU combined for 54 kills tonight compared to the Triton's 31.
WCIA

Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
WOMI Owensboro

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
advantagenews.com

East Alton market thriving in first year

Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
labortribune.com

Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman is the new face of MOWIT

Renee Renn, a Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 journeywoman, has joined Missouri Women in Trades (MOWIT) as its first part-time administrative consultant. In her new position, Renn will help with recruitment and retention efforts and track outcomes for the non-profit organization, which is dedicated to expanding opportunities for women to enter and succeed in apprenticeships and careers in the St. Louis-area building and construction trades.
thebengilpost.com

SamJam keeps going for a great cause

CARLINVILLE – One of the larger music festivals in small-town Illinois music festival returns this year with an array of musical genres. The 2022 SamJam Music and Brewfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from noon until 10 p.m. at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, just north of Carlinville. The event will feature everything from R&B to country and rock and roll, jazz, and American folk.
FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
collinsvilledailynews.com

Legacy Sound to Perform Tonight in Collinsville

After being a traveling musician for the last 43 years Roger Matthews found himself longing to get back to his roots in gospel music. In pursuing this dream, he’s reconnected with some old friends and met some new ones and together they have formed “Legacy Sound”. Legacy...
